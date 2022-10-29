scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 29, 2022

Bayern Munich fire six goals past Mainz to take over top spot

Mainz briefly cut the deficit twice, with goals from Silvan Widmer and Marcus Ingvartsen, after also missing a penalty.

Bayern's Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, right, celebrates with teammate Bayern's Kingsley Coman, after scoring his side 6th goal. (AP)

Bayern Munich demolished visitors Mainz 05 6-2 on Saturday, with Sadio Mane scoring once and setting up two more goals, to take over the lead in the Bundesliga.

Senegal international Mane, who scored in Bayern’s 3-0 midweek win at Barcelona in the Champions League, also missed a penalty. Germany international Serge Gnabry, Jamal Musiala and Leon Goretzka were also on target for Bayern along with substitute Mathys Tel and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting.

Mainz briefly cut the deficit twice, with goals from Silvan Widmer and Marcus Ingvartsen, after also missing a penalty.

The champions went two points clear at the top of the league with 25. Union Berlin, in second place on 23, are in action against Borussia Moenchengladbach on Sunday. Mainz drop to eighth on 18.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How a new play gives a fresh perspective to the Tibet-China conflictPremium
How a new play gives a fresh perspective to the Tibet-China conflict
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — UNEP’s Emissions G...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — UNEP’s Emissions G...
What is anti-Semitism and why is it finding a new voice across the globe?Premium
What is anti-Semitism and why is it finding a new voice across the globe?
Why the boys didn’t play well? Hyper critical analysts, death of de...Premium
Why the boys didn’t play well? Hyper critical analysts, death of de...

First published on: 29-10-2022 at 10:20:36 pm
Next Story

With his relentless retrieving, Muthusamy stuns Thai opponent to reach Junior World Championship final

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli in the runs again as India thump Netherlands at Perth
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Oct 29: Latest News