Bayern Munich extend lead in Bundesliga to four points

Bayern Munich extended its lead in the Bundesliga to four points with a 1-0 win over Werder Bremen on Saturday.

Niklas Sule scored in the 75th minute with Bayern’s 22nd shot of the game, his effort taking a deflection off Bremen’s Davy Klaassen.

Bremen lost Milos Veljkovic to a second yellow card around the hour mark at the Allianz Arena.

Bayern leads with 70 points and has four games left. Second-place Borussia Dortmund, which plays Freiburg on Sunday, has 66 points.

Also Saturday, Augsburg thrashed relegation-threatened Stuttgart 6-0 and Bayer Leverkusen beat 17th-place Nuremberg 2-0.

Mainz beat Fortuna Duesseldorf 3-1 in a mid-table clash.