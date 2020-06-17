Bayern Munich clinch 8th consecutive Bundesliga title

Bayern Munich beat Werder Bremen 1-0. (Twitter/FCBayern_EN) Bayern Munich beat Werder Bremen 1-0. (Twitter/FCBayern_EN)

Bayern Munich secured the 2019/20 Bundesliga title with two games to spare, beating Werder Bremen 1-0 with a goal from Robert Lewandowski on Tuesday night. This is the eighth successive title for the German giants.

Bayern’s 1-0 win put them 10 points clear of second-place Borussia Dortmund, which can earn a maximum nine points from its three remaining games.

Hansi Flick made four changes to his starting line-up after Saturday’s 2-1 win over Borussia Mönchengladbach. Thomas Müller and Lewandowski returned to spearhead the attack, while Davies and Kingsley Coman were reinstated on the left side. Javi Martínez and Ivan Perišić both missed out due to illness.

Werder kept Bremen at bay for most of the first half but the champions still found a breakthrough.

Jerome Boateng played a perfectly weighted ball over the defence in the 43rd minute for Robert Lewandowski to control on his chest and hit past the goalkeeper for his 31st Bundesliga goal this season.

Bayern finished with 10 men after a second yellow card for Alphonso Davies in the 79th minute.

Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer made a crucial late save to stop Yuya Osako’s header.

Bayern powered to its 30th German title with a perfect record of seven wins in the Bundesliga since it resumed last month in empty stadiums amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Bundesliga Champions 2020! Despite the difficult conditions in the last weeks we can celebrate the eighth German Championship in a row. Congrats to the team and all members of @FCBayern! These times show the great cohesion of this club and I’m proud of being a part of it 🏆🔴⚪ pic.twitter.com/kRO4xX7rQ3 — Oliver Kahn (@OliverKahn) June 16, 2020

Hansi Flick has coached Bayern to 26 wins from 29 games in all competitions since he took over in November. Bayern is chasing a possible triple. It can add the German Cup if it beats Bayer Leverkusen in the July 4 final and is in contention for the Champions League.

Europe’s premier club competition was postponed because of the coronavirus but is due to finish in a tournament format in August. Last-placed Paderborn was relegated after losing 1-0 Wednesday to Union Berlin.

