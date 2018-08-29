Bayern Munich legend Bastian Schweinsteiger bids emotional farewell in testimonial match

Bayern Munich’s Bastian Schweinsteiger celebrates with team mates after the match. (REUTERS) Bayern Munich’s Bastian Schweinsteiger celebrates with team mates after the match. (REUTERS)

Former Germany legend Bastian Schweinsteiger bid an emotional farewell to his childhood club Bayern Munich in a testimonial match on Wednesday in which he played for both his former club and his current club Chicago Fire. The 34-year-old, who spent 17 years at the Bundesliga club, returned to Munich to play the match in which he played for the MLS club for the first half. In the second half, Schweinsteiger switched his jersey and scored Bayern’s final goal in a 4-0 win.

With a few minutes remaining in the match, the crowd at Allianz Arena started chanting: “Bastian Schweinsteiger – score a goal!”, according to BBC. He obliged after he volleyed a cross from defender David Alaba into the back of the nets. After scoring the goal, he was mobbed by his team-mates, who lifted him up in the air.

Speaking to the fans after the match, Schweinsteiger said, “I am one of you and I will always be.” Holding back his tears after a video montage was shown featuring messages from Bayern icons to the midfielder, Schweinsteiger added: “My past belongs only to Bayern and nobody else. Without you, I wouldn’t be here.”

Schweinsteiger, who left Bayern in 2015 to join Manchester United, was given the Bavarian Order of Merit and became the 18th member of Bayern’s Hall of Fame on Sunday. He joined the elite list which includes the likes of Franz Beckenbauer, Gerd Muller, Sepp Maier, Lothar Matthaus and Philipp Lahm.

During his time at the club, the former Germany captain won Bundesliga title eight times, the German Cup seven times, and one Champions League title in 2013. He moved to United for a reported £14.4m and made 35 appearances for the Premier League club. He later went to the United States on a free transfer in March 2017.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd