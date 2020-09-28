Bayern finally beaten after 32 games as Hoffenheim wins 4-1

Bayern Munich's Jerome Boateng reacts after sustaining an injury. (Source: Reuters)

Hoffenheim ended Bayern Munich’s 32-game run without defeat on Sunday with a 4-1 win in the Bundesliga.

Bayern’s former reserve team coach, Sebastian Hoene, coaxed a concentrated, relentless team effort from his new side and was rewarded with goals from Ermin Bicakcic, Munas Dabbur and two including a penalty from Andrej Kramaric.

It was Bayern’s first defeat in any competition since a 2-1 loss at Borussia Monchengladbach on Dec. 7, 2019, and Hansi Flick’s third loss as coach since he took over the Bavarian powerhouse on Nov. 3, 2019.

“There are many reasons for the defeat, but I cannot accuse the team of lacking commitment or will,” said Flick, whose side defeated Sevilla 2-1 after extra time in the UEFA Super Cup on Thursday. “The mentality after the 120 minutes on Thursday was top.”

Bicakcic opened the scoring in the 16th minute with a header from a corner, and Dabbur made it 2-0 eight minutes later. Hoffenheim goalkeeper Oliver Baumann’s long kick seemed to catch Bayern’s defense by surprise. Benjamin Pavard attempted to win the ball from Kramaric, but instead it fell kindly for Dabbur, who calmly lobbed the ball over Bayern’s advancing goalkeeper Manuel Neuer.

Joshua Kimmich pulled one back in the 36th, letting fly from outside the penalty area with the ball ending in the far top corner, giving Baumann no chance.

Flick brought on star striker Robert Lewandowski and midfielder Leon Goretzka for the last half hour, then Kingsley Coman and the 17-year-old Jamal Musiala with a little more than a quarter-hour remaining.

But Kramaric scored in the 77th, taking Ihlas Bebou’s pass before turning and shooting past Neuer inside the far post.

Hoffenheim missed further chances to score before Neuer brought down Bebou to concede the penalty in injury time. Kramaric duly converted from the spot as Hoffenheim claimed its second win from two games to start the season.

“The win means we’re on the right path,” Hoene said. “Now we have to continue for the next game in Frankfurt. It’s important that we stay cool. We’re in a process.”

Hoene coached Bayern’s reserve team to the third division title last season after previously coaching its under-19 side. He is the son of former Bayern and West Germany striker Dieter Hoene, and nephew of Dieter’s brother Uli, who also played for Bayern and West Germany, before spending more than 40 years in Bayern club management. Uli Hoene finally stepped down as president last year.

The game was watched by 6,030 spectators. Limited numbers of fans have been allowed at most games since last weekend for the first time since restrictions against the coronavirus started in March.

Freiburg drew with Wolfsburg 1-1 in the late game.

