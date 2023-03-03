scorecardresearch
Friday, Mar 03, 2023
Advertisement

Bayern face defensive puzzle ahead of PSG clash next week

His best defender currently, in-form Benjamin Pavard, is suspended for their Round of 16 match against the French side next week after his red card in the first leg in Paris where Bayern won 1-0.

Bayern's Kingsley Coman celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Champions League round of 16 first leg soccer match between Paris Saint Germain and Bayern Munich, at the Parc des Princes stadium, in Paris, France. (FILE)
Listen to this article
Bayern face defensive puzzle ahead of PSG clash next week
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann must solve a defensive riddle ahead of Saturday’s Bundesliga match against VfB Stuttgart and next week’s Champions League clash against Paris St Germain.

His best defender currently, in-form Benjamin Pavard, is suspended for their Round of 16 match against the French side next week after his red card in the first leg in Paris where Bayern won 1-0.

His replacement next week would likely be fellow France international Dayot Upamecano, back from his one-match league suspension last week.

Nagelsmann said he could end up using Upamecano on Saturday against Stuttgart despite Pavard’s current form in order to give him match practice ahead of Wednesday.

“This is a decision we will take tomorrow,” Nagelsmann told a news conference on Friday when asked about who would play against Stuttgart.

“Obviously Benji is in outstanding form and we want to and have to win the league game against Stuttgart. Looking at it isolated he has to play… but there is the issue of his suspension for Wednesday.”

The Bavarians’ rocky start to the year has seen their lead in the Bundesliga evaporate and they are currently only ahead on goal difference from second-placed Borussia Dortmund, who also have 46 points.

Advertisement

“Benji would understand it if he would not play (on Saturday) based on the rhythm necessary (also for Wednesday) but on the other hand it’s primarily about winning a Bundesliga game,” said the coach.

Bayern go into Wednesday’s Champions League clash with their 1-0 advantage but while PSG striker Kylian Mbappe only played a substitute role due to a minor injury, he will play in the return leg.

“For Wednesday we need a different solution (than Pavard) that could and will go by the name of Upamecano. His speed and power would help against Mbappe,” Nagelsmann said.

Also Read
Erling Haaland
Erling Haaland's agent drops Real Madrid's hint
'Thiago Mateo and Ciro, I love you…… now go to bed!' Lionel Messi's goodn...
Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo scores stunning first-half hat trick for Al Nassr, crea...
Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi unsure about PSG, Inter Miami emerge favourites, Barcelona r...
Advertisement
Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

“Apart from Alphonso (Davies) he is the one player who can keep up with that speed. Maybe not the entire time but he is a very fast player. It is an interesting consideration… and we will need to decide.”

First published on: 03-03-2023 at 18:37 IST
Next Story

RBI imposes Rs 3.06 crore penalty on Amazon Pay

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Colonel CK Naydu
Colonel CK Naydu: Team India’s first Test cricket captain’s statue unveiled at the Holkar stadium in Indore
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Mar 03: Latest News
close