Bayer Leverkusen, Eintracht Frankfurt join Bayern in DFB Pokal semi-finals

Bayer Leverkusen scored two late goals to beat Union Berlin 3-1 Wednesday and reach the German Cup semifinals, while Eintracht Frankfurt also booked its place in the last four.

Union took the lead in the 39th minute when Marcus Ingvartsen was left unmarked at the far post to head in a cross.

Karim Bellarabi came off Leverkusen’s bench in the 69th and scored three minutes later off a through ball from Kai Havertz to level the score. Just before the goal, Union had been reduced to 10 men following a second yellow card for Christopher Lenz.

Charles Aranguiz scored the winner for Leverkusen in the 86th, the Chilean using smart movement at a corner to make up for his diminutive stature and head in the winning goal. Moussa Diaby made it 3-1 in stoppage time as Union pushed high up the field and was hit on a Leverkusen counter.

Much of the first half was played in near-silence after a Leverkusen fan was taken ill. Leverkusen said the fan was taken to hospital and was in a stable condition.

Eintracht Frankfurt took the last spot in the semifinals with a 2-0 win over Werder Bremen, joining Leverkusen, Bayern Munich, and fourth-tier Saarbrucken.

Frankfurt took the lead from Andre Silva’s penalty in first-half stoppage time after Werder full-back Ludwig Augustinsson handled the ball. Daichi Kamada made it 2-0 in the 59th off Filip Kostic’s cross. Kostic was sent off in stoppage time for a reckless tackle which injured Werder’s Omer Toprak.

The game was notable for protest banners unveiled by Frankfurt’s fans referencing a dispute over Hoffenheim backer Dietmar Hopp.

Criticism of the billionaire businessman has become a key dispute between fans, clubs and officials in Germany. Many fan groups argue they should be able to express themselves without facing collective punishment.

