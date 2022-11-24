‘Batman’ Batshuayi comes to the rescue of the Belgium Red Devils against Canada

Earlier this month when he was named in Belgium’s world cup squad, the striker Michy Batshuayi, who scored the goal against Canada, posted a throwback self-deprecatory video on Twitter.

It had him kicking the ball into the net after a goal in a group game of 2018 world cup, and the ball ricocheting off the post on to his head. “The World Cup is an incredible chance bro MILLIONS of people are going to watch you. Me,” his caption read.

Even when it happened in 2018, he had tweeted: “Ahahha I knew I would be f***ed the minute I come to my mentions. Why am I so stupid bro shit hurts!” With a face-palm emoji. Now, Qatar seems to be flooding him with smiley emojis, like he did on Thursday night.

Another tweet had caught the attention of the footballing world, earlier this year. After a club game, he tweeted “Only reason why I didn’t score tonight” and added an image of a torn Adidas shoe, and also tagged the sports-goods manufacturer.

The name Batshuayi obviously lent itself to the nickname he prides on: Batman. “I activate my Batman mode when the chips are down. I love Batman’s costume, strength, his discretion, his shadow. He’s the guy who comes out at the right time to do his job. I had a team-mate who nicknamed me Batman and it’s also one of my favourite cartoons. It represents me well, both seriously and in a kind of Manga way, I like it,” Batshuayi once told the Bundesliga website.

The Belgium striker has been open about his presence over social media and appreciates his fans. “I think the image I project is really who I am. Someone simple, funny. If people feel that way because of my attitude on the field or what I share about my daily life on social media, then I am very happy. That’s what I want when I share certain things with the public. Ultimately, we as footballers live fairly isolated lives. I think it’s great to be able to build with the fans in that way. I am very attached to our country and our mentality. That’s why I am so happy when people love the way I am. A little cool, a little relaxed. I think that sums up how we, Belgians, are,” Batshuayi told the Sporta Voetball magazine.

Batshuayi, who had scored 26 times in 47 appearances for Belgium before Thursday’s game, hails from Brussels. His parents moved from the former Belgian colony nation of Congo to Belgium in the 1980’s, and the young Batshuayi would kick the ball around the neighborhood of Molenbeek, a town that came into spotlight after the terrorist attacks in Paris in 2015.

In an interview with Thesefootballtimes, Batshuayi reminisced about his childhood: “It was very pleasant. I played football in the parks, with loads of kids, there I knew everyone. The image they are giving me upsets me. For me, it’s a nice neighbourhood, somewhere I would never be afraid to return to,” Batshuayi said.

The striker with Congolese roots was once named in the Congolese national team list of 107 players in 2013. Around then, he scored 13 goals for the Belgium U-21 team before netting a goal against Cyprus in 2015 on debut for the senior national team.

Chelsea came calling in 2016 for a reported fee of 33.2 million Euros after he had scored 33 goals in 78 games for Marsellie. In the next five years he netted 25 goals from 77 games for Chelsea; they won the Premier League title in 2017, though he rued that he wasn’t an automatic start at many games.

In an interview with Belgium magazine Sporta Voetball, he said: “[Antonio] Conte (then manager) was constantly contradicting himself. He wanted me to play in a two-man vanguard next to Diego Costa. Did I believe that? Of course, because Conte has played with two attackers all his career. Except at Chelsea with me.. I do not understand, I am sure we would have a fantastic season together but hey, Chelsea won the championship so what can I say? See, those are my frustrations, But since the club is running well, I have to keep quiet. Otherwise I am the rotten apple, thinking only of myself,” Batshuayi said.

The Belgium striker had his share of controversies too. In 2020, he was taken to court by his former partner Gitte Van Der Elst for missing two payments of child maintenance fee for his two-year-old daughter. Batshuayi initially denied claiming the baby was not his. At that time, the striker had another toddler daughter from another relationship. “As our child grows up, I will tell her who her father is but I will also tell her how hard it was for us at the beginning and that he didn’t want to even know her. As for me, I don’t want anything to do with him,” Elst told The Sun in 2020.

In the 2018 World Cup, Batshuayi played three matches for the Red Devils, his only goals coming against Tunisia. He scored one goal each in three games in Euro 2016 as well Euro 2018.

Over the next three weeks, if Belgium are able to progress far at the world cup, Batshuayi won’t mind tweeting a video of the ball banging his head at the net after another silly kick, preferably from the final.