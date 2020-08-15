Barcelona’s worst defeat in almost 80 years exposes problems that run deep

Soccer Football - Champions League - Quarter Final - FC Barcelona v Bayern Munich - Estadio da Luz, Lisbon, Portugal - August 14, 2020 Barcelona players celebrate with teammates after Bayern Munich's David Alaba scored an own goal and their first goal, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Manu Fernandez/Pool via REUTERS

The cracks were already visible but Barcelona’s 8-2 thrashing at the hands of Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-final on Friday night opened the floodgates. In what was their worst defeat in almost 80 years, Barcelona conceded eight goals, each of which rubbed salt on some already painful wounds from what has been a turbulent season.

Hailed as ‘the end of an era’, the result led to Gerard Pique mincing no words in saying Barcelona have hit rock bottom, and radical changes are needed. Talks have already begun over the exit of coach Quique Setien, and even Lionel Messi.

The ruthless evening the Blaugrana suffered on Friday was a far cry from even their recent history. They dominated Spain in the last 11 years, winning eight of those titles but lost La Liga title to arch-rivals Real Madrid last month.

Another year, another UCL humiliation

Even though the Spanish runners-up managed to reach the quarterfinals, Bayern exposed their aging back line, looking a class apart with their attack, pace, power, defence and precision. It was thought the new COVID-19 induced format would help Barca’s cause, who were struggling in away games. But a neutral venue with no crowd only seemed to rub in the absurdity of the scoreline. (Bayern vs Barcelona Photos)

Barcelona last won the Champions League in 2015. Since then, the Catalans have been knocked out by Atletico Madrid in 2016, outclassed by Juventus in 2017, and they somehow contrived to throw away heavy first-leg leads over Roma and Liverpool in 2018 and 2019 respectively.

The German champions under Hansi Flick were everything Barca were not on Friday night. The scoreline had resonances of Germany’s 7-1 semi-final win over Brazil in the 2014 World Cup, a game where Flick was on the bench as the national team’s assistant coach.

End of the road for Barca and Messi?

Lionel Messi, who has seen some embarrassing exits from the Champions League in the last five years, held key talks about his future at the club earlier this season, with his contract running out next year. He had agreed to stay, but the disastrous result in Lisbon might re-open the tough talks for ‘the Messiah’ to leave the club he has spent most of his life in.

Could this drubbing at the hands of the German champions be the nail in the coffin for the 33-year old’s Barca association?

READ | After latest European nightmare, will Lionel Messi ever win another Champions League?

Radical changes needed within the hierarchy

In what is no more a whisper game, players have come out and openly criticised the board and the management for the problems on the pitch. Among those are veterans Pique and Messi, who blamed the Barca hierarchy, including president Josep Maria Bartomeu.

Messi has also appeared to be more disillusioned by his childhood club in this last one year. He has also spoken out against the club over their handling of pay-cuts forced by the coronavirus pandemic. The 2021 FC Barcelona presidential election are scheduled for next summer. It will be the fourteenth presidential election of the club where a new president will be elected for 6 years.

There have been questions raised over Setien’s gameplay, but what appears to be a bigger problem is a wasteful transfer policy, that has meant that the core of the team has not had any fresh injection.

A key example is Philippe Coutinho, who was loaned to Bayern from Barcelona to ease their wage outlay. A $190 million signing for Barcelona, Coutinho came off the bench for the German side only to assist on one goal and score the final two.

To add to the insult, Coutinho scored two before the end, as Barcelona fell apart in unimaginable fashion to the brilliance of the Bavarians. (Source: Reuters) To add to the insult, Coutinho scored two before the end, as Barcelona fell apart in unimaginable fashion to the brilliance of the Bavarians. (Source: Reuters)

Setien not an upgrade

It is almost certain that Quique Setien is set to lose his job at Camp Nou. Barca’s weakness came to the fore last year when they suffered a 4-0 loss at Anfield under Ernesto Valverde. After taking over from Valverde in January, Setien saw his fifth defeat as Barca boss.

Setien failed to bring out any concrete changes in the style of play with hardly any changes in the squad. Last night’s disaster proves that the coach change has helped the club little and that time has come for a real change, a long overdue overhaul.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd