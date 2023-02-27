scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 27, 2023
Barcelona’s Lewandowski set to miss Real Madrid tie with injury

Lewandowski has been Barcelona's top scorer this season with 25 goals in all competitions.

lewandowskiLewandowski, who has won two FIFA best player awards, denied any wrongdoing and sued Kucharski — Lewandowski’s manager for almost 10 years, up to 2018. (FILE)
Barcelona’s Robert Lewandowski has been sidelined with a hamstring injury, the Spanish club said on Monday, with the Polish striker set to miss their Copa del Rey tie against Real Madrid this week.

Lewandowski, who is the club’s top scorer this season with 25 goals in all competitions, played 90 minutes in the La Liga leaders’ 1-0 loss at Almeria on Sunday as well as their Europa League playoff loss to Manchester United last week.

Barcelona did not give a potential return date for the 34-year-old striker. The club play Real in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semi-finals on Thursday.

“Robert Lewandowski has strained the biceps femoris in his left hamstring. The Polish striker is unavailable until the problem clears up,” Barcelona said in a statement.

“He is out and his recovery will determine his availability.”

First published on: 27-02-2023 at 19:20 IST
