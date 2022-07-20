scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 20, 2022

Barcelona’s deal for Robert Lewandowski could surpass $50 million

The buyout clause for the 33-year-old Lewandowski will be set at 500 million euros ($512 million) on a contract valid for four seasons.

By: AP |
Updated: July 20, 2022 9:59:10 am
LewandowskiLewandowski is set to sign the contract on Wednesday in Miami, where Barcelona is starting its U.S. tour. (FILE)

Barcelona said the fee to acquire striker Robert Lewandowski could reach 50 million euros ($50.2 million).

The Spanish club said Tuesday it will pay Bayern Munich 45 million euros ($46 million) plus 5 million euros ($5.1 million) in variables for the transfer of the prolific Poland player.

The buyout clause for the 33-year-old Lewandowski will be set at 500 million euros ($512 million) on a contract valid for four seasons.

He is set to sign the contract on Wednesday in Miami, where Barcelona is starting its U.S. tour.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Puneet Chhatwal: ‘Industry survived due to domestic tourism; infra is key...Premium
Puneet Chhatwal: ‘Industry survived due to domestic tourism; infra is key...
Uddhav was keen on alliance with BJP, had met PM: Rahul ShewalePremium
Uddhav was keen on alliance with BJP, had met PM: Rahul Shewale
Jitin Prasada’s PWD is under cloud in UP: His OSD and 5 officers out for ...Premium
Jitin Prasada’s PWD is under cloud in UP: His OSD and 5 officers out for ...
Indian MNCs are absent from discussions on digital policyPremium
Indian MNCs are absent from discussions on digital policy

The final agreement comes three days after the clubs announced a preliminary deal for the striker who was voted FIFA player of the year in 2020 and 2021.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

He arrives to boost a Barcelona team that did not win any titles last season following the departure of Argentina great Lionel Messi. The club has been slowly rebuilding its squad after enduring financial struggles in recent seasons.

Lewandowski said after joining his new teammates in Florida that he hopes “to put the team back at the top of European football.” He passed his medical on Monday, a day after arriving in the United States for the team’s preseason tour. His official signing and presentation were originally scheduled for Monday but it was delayed without an official reason given by Barcelona.

Barcelona’s tour in the United States includes matches against Miami in Florida, Real Madrid in Las Vegas, Juventus in Dallas, and the New York Red Bulls in New Jersey.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Kalimpong school band performs at Swiss fest, makes history

Kalimpong school band performs at Swiss fest, makes history

Uddhav was keen on alliance with BJP, had met PM: Rahul Shewale

Uddhav was keen on alliance with BJP, had met PM: Rahul Shewale

Premium
After Yogi orders ‘strict action’, four held in Lulu namaz video

After Yogi orders ‘strict action’, four held in Lulu namaz video

Why India has cut windfall tax on diesel, aviation fuel exports
Express Explained

Why India has cut windfall tax on diesel, aviation fuel exports

On day Sonia appears before ED, Cong to stage protest, calls for Oppn support
Delhi Confidential

On day Sonia appears before ED, Cong to stage protest, calls for Oppn support

Sanjay Pandey: An officer known for his run-ins with establishment

Sanjay Pandey: An officer known for his run-ins with establishment

Govt brings up freebies, fiscal health of some states
Lessons from Lanka crisis

Govt brings up freebies, fiscal health of some states

When Naseeruddin Shah was stabbed by his friend, Om Puri saved his life

When Naseeruddin Shah was stabbed by his friend, Om Puri saved his life

Jitin Prasada’s PWD is under cloud in UP: His OSD and 5 officers out for ‘payoffs’

Jitin Prasada’s PWD is under cloud in UP: His OSD and 5 officers out for ‘payoffs’

Premium
She had to borrow mother's stole, says father of Kerala girl forced to remove innerwear

She had to borrow mother's stole, says father of Kerala girl forced to remove innerwear

Projects near LoC, those of strategic value won't need green nod
EIA rules amended

Projects near LoC, those of strategic value won't need green nod

Post backlash, legal challenge, Mann govt mum on Chadha job notification

Post backlash, legal challenge, Mann govt mum on Chadha job notification

Latest News 

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

IND vs ENG
IND vs ENG: Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya star as India wins ODI series
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jul 20: Latest News