Barcelona’s deal for Robert Lewandowski could surpass $50 million

Updated: July 20, 2022 9:59:10 am
Barcelona said the fee to acquire striker Robert Lewandowski could reach 50 million euros ($50.2 million).
The Spanish club said Tuesday it will pay Bayern Munich 45 million euros ($46 million) plus 5 million euros ($5.1 million) in variables for the transfer of the prolific Poland player.
The buyout clause for the 33-year-old Lewandowski will be set at 500 million euros ($512 million) on a contract valid for four seasons.
He is set to sign the contract on Wednesday in Miami, where Barcelona is starting its U.S. tour.
Subscriber Only Stories
The final agreement comes three days after the clubs announced a preliminary deal for the striker who was voted FIFA player of the year in 2020 and 2021.
He arrives to boost a Barcelona team that did not win any titles last season following the departure of Argentina great Lionel Messi. The club has been slowly rebuilding its squad after enduring financial struggles in recent seasons.
Lewandowski said after joining his new teammates in Florida that he hopes “to put the team back at the top of European football.” He passed his medical on Monday, a day after arriving in the United States for the team’s preseason tour. His official signing and presentation were originally scheduled for Monday but it was delayed without an official reason given by Barcelona.
Barcelona’s tour in the United States includes matches against Miami in Florida, Real Madrid in Las Vegas, Juventus in Dallas, and the New York Red Bulls in New Jersey.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Why India has cut windfall tax on diesel, aviation fuel exports
Govt brings up freebies, fiscal health of some states
Projects near LoC, those of strategic value won't need green nod
Latest News
Madame Tussauds marks re-entry in India, opens in Noida’s DLF
Share Market Today, July 20, 2022: Sensex surges over 600 points in early trade, Nifty above 16,500-mark; RIL, IT stocks rally
Explained: Why do people give up their Indian citizenship, and where do they go?
Kiccha Sudeep has a conspiracy theory about his Twitter spat with Ajay Devgn, feels a ‘third person’ was the mastermind
The Right Choice | Course or college? A professor explains
Govt cuts windfall tax on petrol, diesel, jet fuel, crude oil
PWD to redevelop three key flyovers for smooth commute between Central and Outer Delhi
National Lok Adalat to be held on August 13 in Noida
Jamaican trio make women’s 200m final after sizzling semis
Enjoy ragi dosa ‘without any guilt’ for breakfast today
Kareena Kapoor’s hilarious clap back at pregnancy rumours: ‘Saif Ali Khan has contributed way too much to India’s population’
Mahesh Bhatt recalls Sushmita Sen’s romance with Vikram Bhatt, defends her right to ‘live life on her own terms’