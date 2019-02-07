Barcelona vs Real Madrid Live streaming, Copa del Rey Live score: Messi, Bale start on the bench

Barcelona vs Real Madrid Live score, El Clasico Live Streaming: The last fixture between these two super clubs resulted in a 5-1 hammering for Real Madrid and triggered Julen Lopetegui’s sacking. Madrid have since slumped further before seemingly pulling their act together in recent days.

Barcelona have been flying high largely thanks to talisman Lionel Messi’s impressive form but his participation in this fixture is under a question mark. Coach Ernesto Valverde said that the club would take a “last minute” call on whether to include Messi or not. It may be El Clasico, but it is only the first of three such matches that will be played between now and March 3, the last of which is a key clash in La Liga. Valverde would understandably be keen to preserve the health of his prized possession.