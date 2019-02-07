Barcelona vs Real Madrid Live streaming, Copa del Rey Live score: Messi, Bale start on the benchhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/football/barcelona-vs-real-madrid-live-score-el-clasico-copa-del-rey-live-streaming-5572681/
Barcelona vs Real Madrid Live streaming, Copa del Rey Live score: Messi, Bale start on the bench
Barcelona vs Real Madrid Live score, El Clasico Live Streaming: Lionel Messi's participation in the match is under a cloud and Barcelona will make only a "last minute" decision on whether to include their talisman or not.
Barcelona vs Real Madrid Live score, El Clasico Live Streaming: The last fixture between these two super clubs resulted in a 5-1 hammering for Real Madrid and triggered Julen Lopetegui’s sacking. Madrid have since slumped further before seemingly pulling their act together in recent days.
Barcelona have been flying high largely thanks to talisman Lionel Messi’s impressive form but his participation in this fixture is under a question mark. Coach Ernesto Valverde said that the club would take a “last minute” call on whether to include Messi or not. It may be El Clasico, but it is only the first of three such matches that will be played between now and March 3, the last of which is a key clash in La Liga. Valverde would understandably be keen to preserve the health of his prized possession.
Players are out and about
They are doing their thing out in the middle with about half an hour to go before the match. Meanwhile, the two clubs have been tweeting their respective best El Clasico goals.
Barca go with the no Messi option. He is on the bench, though, but chances of him coming on as a saviour of sorts (he has done that before in this season) if things go bad for Barcelona is slim, considering this is only the first leg. If it goes terribly wrong and Real somehow pump a truckload of goals, Valverde might not bother playing Messi for the second leg too. Real also announced their squad, Bale is on the bench.
Will Messi, or won't Messi? All eyes are on the home side ahead of the first leg of this big Copa Del Rey semi-final. Messi had received a knock during Barcelona's 2-2 draw in the Spanish league against Valencia. He has since been included in the squad but not the playing XI. Meanwhile, Real Madrid coach Santiago Solari announced that he has a fully fit side to choose from.
Barcelona vs Real Madrid Live score, El Clasico Live Streaming: Barcelona captain Lionel Messi was named in the team's squad to face Real Madrid in Wednesday's Copa del Rey semi-final first leg after recovering from a light calf problem. Messi set off alarm bells after sustaining a knock to his calf during Saturday's 2-2 La Liga draw with Valencia, in which he scored twice, although he was able to finish the game after being treated.
Barca did not release a medical report on Messi's condition and although the Argentine missed Monday's training, he completed a session one day before the game. The forward was then included in the squad announced at 1900 GMT on Tuesday.
Messi out!
Hello and welcome!
