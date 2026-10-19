Barcelona vs PSG, a modern classic in the making

Luis Enrique wanted to cry; but he simply couldn’t. He wanted to leap as high as he could, but he couldn’t. He wanted to remember everything of his favourite night, his memory rebelled. “This is a sport for crazy people, a unique sport,” he somehow gathered his thoughts in a press conference room.

That wild, indescribable night played out nine years ago. The club he managed then, Barcelona, stirred a comeback Enrique says without hesitation was the greatest comeback ever. The claim could be disputed or argued, but it certainly was one of the greatest comebacks on Europe’s theatre of Champions League absurdity. Barcelona, walloped 4-0 in Paris by then nouveau riche PSG, struck thrice in seven minutes and vaulted into the book of romance.

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The French club’s Qatari owner, waking up from numb disbelief, vowed to exact revenge. So first he acquired the heist’s chief instigator, Neymar. Then he landed their soul, Lionel Messi. If he had his way, he would have flown the whole crew to the world’s fashion capital. He looked at Barcelona covetously. It was his dreamland, a club with history, heritage and a distinct playing philosophy.

In their next bout, PSG avenged the defeat with a 4-1 canter in 2021. But their real coup, the beginning of PSG’s leap into greatness, came two years later when they coaxed Enrique to dismantle a sinking ship crushed by heavyweights with heavier egos and build a Barcelona-like footballing empire. Their latest meeting, at Parc de Princes, could not have been more symbolic or mouthwatering, a match-up imagined in a footballing heaven.

There are some levels of contradictions at play. A clash between a nation-state club, funded by the bottomless oil and gas riches against a counterpart that strikes deep historical and cultural chords in the Catalan heartland. Barcelona’s ethos forged by football’s greatest radical intellectual, Johan Cruyff; PSG’s by a football tragic prince’s whim to own a club in Europe and assemble a galaxy of stars. But their twain met, first through two superstars, but more firmly through Enrique. Now, they remain bound tightly.

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They meet on Wednesday as two best clubs in the world, two with the most breathtaking footballers, laser-guided to perfection by two most dynamic managers in the world. It’s a slice of football’s elite, wherever the gaze shall fall. Rodri and Vitinha tugging for midfield supremacy; the wing-waltz of Ousmane Dembele and Lamine Yamal; the intelligence and feet of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia pitted against the wits and speed of Raphinha; the sturdiness of Pau Cubarsi against the experience of Marquinhos; PSG’s positional rotations countering Barcelona’s claustrophobic pressing, the battle for possession, the synchronised skirmishes on the wings, and the relentless intensity. The layers are as intriguing as they are inexhaustible; the football that flows would be of the most delectable kind.

Backline rejig

Their form has been irresistible. Barcelona have been flying; not only are they unbeaten across all competitions but also have blasted 48 goals in eleven games. PSG have lost once, in the league, but looked mind-twistingly sublime against Manchester City. Their first half could be the most dominant display of rhythmic attacking football in recent times, evoking memories of Barcelona’s heady MSN days. Injuries at the back are a concern for both. Eric Garcia and Jules Kounde are both out of the fixture through injuries; Andreas Christensen is unavailable too, forcing a backline rejig for Barcelona. Influential full-back Nuno Mendes is racing against time to regain fitness.

Respect and admiration binds the managers. “I love Hansi Flick’s team, I enjoy it because it is in line with FC Barcelona’s footballing ideals. They aren’t ponderous, they attack, press, and play a very high line. I always watch because I am a member and I will be a culer (Barca supporter) forever,” Enrique would say. Flick reciprocated: “His Barcelona was one of the greatest sides in the world. I used to watch him a lot.” But he emphasised, in his typical gung-ho tone at the start of the season, that his squad is as good as Enrique’s. “One hundred percent, yes!” he said. Both have become cult figures in their territory.

The touchstone in contemporary football, though, is PSG, as Barcelona once were. There would be no bigger statement of their ambitions than dethroning PSG from their throne, or shaking its legs in their group-stage encounter. PSG’s is a quest for footballing immortality, to win three titles in a row, which only Real Madrid has achieved in the Champions League era. PSG would hold their adversaries a mirror into their progress in the Flick age; Barcelona offers an excuse for Enrique to reflect his evolution as a manager. He could even bask in the glow of assembling historical teams in club football; he could wonder at the irony of all. His team consigned PSG to their darkest night, and he has guided them to their most beautiful dawn. Football, he could well say, is for mad people. The latest PSG-Barcelona would be of maddening brilliance too.