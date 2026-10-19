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Barcelona vs PSG, a modern classic in the making

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मूल अंग्रेजी लेख का निम्न अनुवाद AI द्वारा किया गया है। AI द्वारा अनूदित लेखों में त्रुटि हो सकती है। किसी भी शंका या स्पष्टीकरण के लिए मूल अंग्रेजी लेख देखें।

Luis Enrique and Hansi Flick are two of the most dynamic and astute managers in football

BarcelonaPSG will take on Barcelona in the Champions League. (FILE photo)
Written by: Sandip G
5 min readOct 19, 2026 12:16 PM IST First published on: Oct 19, 2026 at 12:16 PM IST

Luis Enrique wanted to cry; but he simply couldn’t. He wanted to leap as high as he could, but he couldn’t. He wanted to remember everything of his favourite night, his memory rebelled. “This is a sport for crazy people, a unique sport,” he somehow gathered his thoughts in a press conference room.

That wild, indescribable night played out nine years ago. The club he managed then, Barcelona, stirred a comeback Enrique says without hesitation was the greatest comeback ever. The claim could be disputed or argued, but it certainly was one of the greatest comebacks on Europe’s theatre of Champions League absurdity. Barcelona, walloped 4-0 in Paris by then nouveau riche PSG, struck thrice in seven minutes and vaulted into the book of romance.

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