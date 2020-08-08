Barcelona vs Napoli, Bayern vs Chelsea, UEFA Champions League Live Streaming: When and where to watch

Barcelona’s Lionel Messi during training (Source: Reuters) Barcelona’s Lionel Messi during training (Source: Reuters)

UEFA Champions League 2020, Barcelona vs Napoli, Bayern vs Chelsea Football Live Score Streaming: After having three weeks to rest and process their turbulent end to the domestic campaign, Barcelona return to action in Saturday’s Champions League last-16 second leg at home to Napoli, with coach Quique Setien’s future on the line. The tie is balanced at 1-1 following February’s first leg in Naples, with the victor earning a ticket to the final eight tournament in Lisbon later in the month, a solution to the competition being disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, Chelsea will be looking to bounce back from their FA Cup disappointment this evening as they face a difficult test away to Bayern Munich in the Champions League last-16. Their chances of advancing look bleak after a 3-0 defeat at home to Bayern in the first leg at Stamford Bridge back in February.

When is the Champions League round of 16 clash between Barcelona vs Napoli, Bayern vs Chelsea?

The Champions League round of 16 clash between Barcelona vs Napoli, Bayern vs Chelsea will be played on Saturday night, August 9, 2020.

Where is the Champions League round of 16 clash between Barcelona vs Napoli, Bayern vs Chelsea going to be held?

The Champions League round of 16 clash between Barcelona vs Napoli, Bayern vs Chelsea will be played at Camp Nou and Allianz Arena respectively.

What time does the Champions League round of 16 clash between Barcelona vs Napoli, Bayern vs Chelsea begin?

The Champions League round of 16 clash between Barcelona vs Napoli, Bayern vs Chelsea will start at 12:30 AM IST on Sunday.

Which TV channels are going to broadcast the Champions League round of 16 clash between Barcelona vs Napoli, Bayern vs Chelsea?

The Champions League round of 16 clash between Barcelona vs Napoli, Bayern vs Chelsea will broadcast live on Sony Ten 1/HD.

How do I watch live streaming of the Champions League round of 16 clash between Barcelona vs Napoli, Bayern vs Chelsea?

The live streaming of the Champions League round of 16 clash between Barcelona vs Napoli, Bayern vs Chelsea will be available on SonyLiv. You can also catch the updates here at indianexpress.com.

