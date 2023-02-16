Barcelona vs Manchester United Live Score: Europa League blockbuster at Camp Nou

Champions League royalty Barcelona and Manchester United clash in playoff first leg

Both of Barcelona and Manchester United have lost their status as regulars in the Champions League over the last few seasons and will instead look to prove their mettle in the Europa League. (Reuters)

For those who would've witnessed Barcelona and Manchester United battle it out for three of the four Champions League titles from 2008 to 2011, featuring in the summit clash against each other twice, it would be tough to digest the fact that their most recent appearance in Europe comes in the second tier Europa League.

However, for Erik Ten Hag, Xavi and the two sets of players, it would be a high stakes game nonetheless. One that can help them progress towards a major title this season. [Read more]