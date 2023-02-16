Barcelona vs Manchester United Live Score: Europa League blockbuster at Camp Nou

Barcelona vs Manchester United Live Score Updates Europa League Football Match Today: Champions League royalties, Barcelona and Manchester United will lock horns in the Europa League Round of 32 stage first leg on Thursday at the Nou Camp. The Catalan capital will host an 11th meeting between the two giants in Europe. While Barcelona have won half of their previous clashes including two Champions League finals in 2009 and 2011, four have ended as a draw and United have only won once.
Currently, Barcelona lead the La Liga table with 56 points in 21 outings, eight points clear of arch rivals Real Madrid. The Catalan club were relegated to the Europa League for a second year in a row after finishing third below Bayern Munich and Inter in their Champions League group.
Manchester United on the other hand, are third in the English Premier League with 46 points after 23 matches, just five behind league leaders Manchester City and second placed Arsenal. For Erik Ten Hag managed Red Devils, Europa League remains a key title aspect.
The new generation of football fans tuning into the Europa League blockbuster playoff between traditional European powerhouses Manchester United and Barcelona may be excused if they find it difficult to believe that these two clubs fought for the Champions League title in the 2009 and 2011 finals. Since then, United have not reached another UCL final while Barcelona claimed its last crown in 2015 against Juventus. Since then, it has all been downhill for both clubs. [Read more]
In today's grand European football menu, we serve a Champions League main course in Europa League. Barcelona host Manchester United. The two finalists of the 2009 and 2011 UCL final find themselves vying for the secondary continental title. Barcelona, top of La Liga with an eight point league over Champions League and Spanish defending champions, Real Madrid. United, six points behind their 'city' rivals and Arsenal at the third spot in the English Premier League. Despite the pre-match anthem not being as catchy, this one would still mean the world to the two clubs and their fans. A Round of 32 clash awaits.