Barcelona vs Liverpool, UEFA Champions League Semi-Final Live Streaming: When and where to watch BAR vs LIV, time in IST, TV channel

Barcelona vs Liverpool, UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Semi-Final Live Streaming: Barcelona will host Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League semifinal on Wednesday night as they look to book their first semifinal berth in Europe’s big tournament. The two teams have made it to the semis on the back of a dominant win. While Barca defeated Manchester United 4-0 on aggregate to reach the top four, Liverpool defeated Porto 6-0 on aggregate to cement a place.

Barca, last week, won the La Liga trophy after victory over Levante. Liverpool are still in the midst of tough competition for the title in the Premier League. The Reds would hope to gain big advantage in the away fixture over the Spanish club to boost their hopes in the Premier League title race,

When is the Champions League semi-finals match between Barcelona vs Liverpool?

Barcelona vs Liverpool match is on Tuesday night, April 30, 2019.

What time is the kickoff scheduled for the Champions League semi-finals match between Barcelona vs Liverpool?

The kickoff for semi-finals match between Barcelona vs Liverpool is scheduled at 12.30 AM IST. So, according to Indian time and date, it becomes 12.30 AM on May 1.

Where is the Champions League semi-finals match between Barcelona vs Liverpool being played?

The Champions League semi-finals match between Barcelona vs Liverpool is being played at Camp Nou in Barcelona.

Which channel will air the Champions League semi-finals match between Barcelona vs Liverpool?

Barcelona vs Liverpool match will be broadcast on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD.

How do I live stream the Champions League semi-finals match between Barcelona vs Liverpool?

The Champions League semi-finals match between Barcelona vs Liverpool can be followed live on Sony Liv. For live commentary, updates, social reactions and more, you can follow the live blog that will be run right here on IndianExpress.com.