Barcelona vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League Live Streaming: When and where to watch

Barcelona vs Bayern Munich Live Streaming: One of these two European heavyweights will progress to the UCL semis. (Twitter/DFL)

UEFA Champions League 2020, Barcelona vs Bayern Munich Football Live Score Streaming: Barcelona, who made it into the quarter finals after beating Napoli 3-1, meet reigning Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich on Friday. Bayern have won every game played so far, topping a group also involving Red Star, Tottenham Hotspur and Olympiacos before beating Chelsea 7-1 in the Last 16.

Since the resumption of action in in Europe’s top-five leagues, the two players involved in the most goals in all competitions have been Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski (14 goals, 3 assists) and FC Barcelona’s Lionel Messi (7 goals, 9 assists). The two standouts will go head-to-head as they look to put their respective sides into the semi-finals.

When is the Champions League quarterfinal between Barcelona and Bayern Munich?

The Champions League quarterfinal match between Barcelona and Bayern Munich will be played on August 15, 2020.

Where is the Champions League quarterfinal match between Barcelona and Bayern Munich going to be held?

The Champions League quarterfinal match between Barcelona and Bayern Munich will be played at the Estádio Sport Lisboa e Benfica in Lisbon, Portugal.

What time does the Champions League quarterfinal match between Barcelona and Bayern Munich begin?

The Champions League quarterfinal match between Barcelona and Bayern Munich will start at 12:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels are going to broadcast the Champions League quarterfinal match between Barcelona and Bayern Munich?

The Champions League quarterfinal match between Barcelona and Bayern Munich will be broadcast live on Sony Ten 1/HD.

How do I watch live streaming of the Champions League quarterfinal match between Barcelona and Bayern Munich?

The live streaming of the Champions League quarterfinal match between Barcelona and Bayern Munich will be available on SonyLiv.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd