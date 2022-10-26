Barcelona vs Bayern Munich live updates: All eyes on Inter as Barca get ready to welcome Bayern in UEFA Champions League

Barcelona vs Bayern Munich (BAR vs BAY) Live Football Score Streaming Online: Barcelona face Bayern Munich in what can be considered as a do-or-die game for the Catalan club since a defeat will dump them into the Europa League. Barca are third in Group C, three points behind second-placed Inter Milan, who would qualify by beating Viktoria Plzen.
In the first leg, Bayern Munich scored twice in four minutes to beat Barcelona 2-0. Follow Barcelona vs Bayern live score and updates below
This is not good news for Barcelona fans. Inter have scored again. They lead 2-0
If Inter Milan Drop Points Against Viktoria Plzen, Then : FC Barcelona vs Bayern Munich would become a virtual knockout game for Barcelona. Muller's Bayern could once again knock Barcelona out of the UCL or Lewandowski could take revenge against his former club.
Barcelona face German champions Bayern Munich at home and will aim for a big win. Bayern will once again aim to dominate the Catalans and come away with a win. But one must not forget that Barca might probably be eliminated when the game starts and have nothing to lose. Stay tuned for live updates.