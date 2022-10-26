scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 26, 2022
Barcelona vs Bayern Munich live updates: All eyes on Inter as Barca get ready to welcome Bayern in UEFA Champions League

By: Sports Desk
Updated: October 26, 2022 11:05:23 pm
Barcelona vs Bayern Munich (BAR vs BAY) Live Football Score Streaming Online: Barcelona face Bayern Munich in what can be considered as a do-or-die game for the Catalan club since a defeat will dump them into the Europa League. Barca are third in Group C, three points behind second-placed Inter Milan, who would qualify by beating Viktoria Plzen.

In the first leg, Bayern Munich scored twice in four minutes to beat Barcelona 2-0. Follow Barcelona vs Bayern live score and updates below

Live Blog

22:59 (IST)26 Oct 2022
Barcelona vs Bayern Munich Live: Inter Milan score twice

This is not good news for Barcelona fans. Inter have scored again. They lead 2-0

22:58 (IST)26 Oct 2022
Barcelona vs Bayern Munich Live: Inter Milan have scored
22:56 (IST)26 Oct 2022
Barcelona vs Bayern Munich Live: Here come the players
22:55 (IST)26 Oct 2022
Barcelona vs Bayern Munich Live: Point to remember

If Inter Milan Drop Points Against Viktoria Plzen, Then : FC Barcelona vs Bayern Munich would become a virtual knockout game for Barcelona. Muller's Bayern could once again knock Barcelona out of the UCL or Lewandowski could take revenge against his former club.

22:55 (IST)26 Oct 2022
Barcelona vs Bayern Munich Live: Hello and Welcome

Barcelona face German champions Bayern Munich at home and will aim for a big win. Bayern will once again aim to dominate the Catalans and come away with a win. But one must not forget that Barca might probably be eliminated when the game starts and have nothing to lose. Stay tuned for live updates.

Barcelona vs Bayern Munich (BAR vs BAY ) UCL 2022 Live Football Score Streaming Online Today Match Updates: POSSIBLE LINEUPS

barcelona vs bayern munich Barcelona and Bayern Munich lock horns in the Champions League. (Reuters)

Barcelona (4-3-3): Ter Stegen; Kounde, Eric, Alonso, Alba; De Jong, Busquets, Pedri; Dembélé, Lewandowski, Ferran

Bayern (4-2-4): Ulreich; Mazraoui, Upamecano, De Ligt, Davies; Kimmich, Sabitzer; Gnabry, Müller, Musiala, Mané

First published on: 26-10-2022 at 10:39:48 pm
