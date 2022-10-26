Barcelona vs Bayern Munich, Champions League Live Streaming Details: When and Where to watch

Barcelona vs Bayern Munich, Champions League Live Streaming: Barcelona will be eager to show everyone that they are better than rivals Bayern Munich when the two teams face off in the Champions League on Wednesday, manager Xavi Hernandez said. Barcelona were beaten 2-0 by Bayern in last month’s Group C fixture, a result that Xavi said was not a true reflection of the team’s talent. But having won only one of their four matches in Europe this season, Xavi wants his team to show their true worth at Camp Nou on Wednesday.

When is the Champions League between Barcelona and Bayern Munich?

The Champions League match between Barcelona and Bayern Munich will be played on October 27, 2022.

Where is the Champions League match between Barcelona and Bayern Munich going to be held?

The UEFA Champions League game between Barcelona and Bayern Munich will be played at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona.

What time does the Champions League match between Barcelona and Bayern Munich begin?

The Bayern Munich vs Barcelona Champions League match will start at 12:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels are going to broadcast the Champions League match between Barcelona and Bayern Munich?

The Barcelona vs Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League match can be watched live on the Sony Ten Network, on Sony TEN 2 (both SD and HD respectively).

How do I watch live streaming of the Champions League match between Barcelona and Bayern Munich?

The Bayern Munich vs Barcelona Champions League match can be live streamed on Sony Liv and Jio TV.