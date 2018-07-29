Barcelona edge past Tottenham on penalties in pre-season match

Barcelona midfielder Arthur celebrates his goal with teammates. (AP) Barcelona midfielder Arthur celebrates his goal with teammates. (AP)

La Liga Champions Barcelona edged past Tottenham Hotspurs on penalties on Saturday in the International Champions Cup pre-season tournament. The Catalans defeated the English side 5-3 on penalties after the match finished with 2-2 scoreline in regular time. Manager Ernesto Valverde praised the new signing Artur, who scored a stunning goal in his Barca debut. Speaking on the 40 million euros signing, Valverde said, “He is a player that can give us a lot. He can give us possession, goals and he was really motivated today. He had a great game during the minutes that he played.”

The match saw both the teams without their main players, including Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Harry Kane and Hugo Lloris, who are yet to return from their break after the World Cup. Barca opened the scoring with Munir putting one behind the back of the net in 15th minute. Artur doubled the lead 14 minutes later to take his side to 2-0 up. But the lead was cancelled out by Spurs, with Son Heung-Min and Georges-Kévin N’Koudou scoring two back-to-back goals in the 73rd and 75th minute.

In the penalty shootout, Anthony Georgiou missed for Spurs while Barca converted all their kicks from the spot to register the win.

Other results

New Chelsea Manager Maurizio Sarri continued his winning run as the English club beat Inter Milan 5-4 on penalties. It took a good save from goalkeeper Willy Caballero, who cancelled out Milan Skriniar’s kick from the spot in the shootout to earn the win for his side. The match ended with 1-1 scoreline in the regular time with Pedro scoring the first goal in the eighth minute. His strike was cancelled out by Roberto Gagliardini who scored a goal in the 49th minute.

EPL Champions Manchester City defeated Bundesliga Champions Bayern Munich 3-2 to bounce back from Liverpool defeat. Bernando Silva scored twice for City, followed by a goal from Lukas Nmecha as the Blues came from 2-0 behind to pick up their first pre-season win.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd