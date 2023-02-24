scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 24, 2023
Advertisement

Barcelona superstar Ronaldinho set to return to football in Gerard Pique’s King’s League

The 2005 Ballon d'Or winner has joined Iker Casillas, Kun Aguero, and Xavier Hernandez as the latest superstars to enter this competition.

RonaldinhoThe legendary Ronaldinho is to play in Gerard Pique's unique 'Kings League' competition after an announcement was made. (Videograb)
Listen to this article
Barcelona superstar Ronaldinho set to return to football in Gerard Pique’s King’s League
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

FC Barcelona legend and Brazil 2002 World Cup winner Ronaldinho is all set to join Ibai Llanos’ side Porcinos FC as the 12th man in the King’s League.

In a video released by the official handle of the tournament, Twitch streamer Llanos and Pique can be seen sitting in a cafe and discussing their need for one more player. “Just get anyone”, says the ex-Barça defender, “anyone!”. “What about this guy? Hey, you!” he shouts at a guy who is sitting at another table. This is when Ronaldinho turns around and does his iconic signature celebration with his right hand.

“I just want to have fun and enjoy,” said Ronaldinho in an interview alongside Pique and Llanos.

Watch video:

The 2005 Ballon d’Or winner has joined Iker Casillas, Kun Aguero, and Xavier Hernandez as the latest superstars to enter this competition. The 42-year-old Ronaldinho retired in 2018 and ended his career with Fluminense of Brazil.

Meanwhile, each side in this league is allowed to sign a 12th man each week, who may be a retired football player or even have no previous association with the game.

Also Read
Arsenal's Partey in contention for Leicester trip, Jesus still out
Manchester United vs Barcelona
Watch: Manchester United, Barcelona players in ugly scuffle
Lionel Messi
Watch: Lionel Messi astounds fans with an ankle-breaking scoring technique
Emiliano Martinez details tough return from World Cup; speaks about stayi...
Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

It’s anticipated that Ronaldinho will make his King’s League debut when Porcinos FC plays Pio FC on February 26.

First published on: 24-02-2023 at 23:37 IST
Next Story

Socio-Economic Survey: Increase in mandays lost due to strikes, lockouts

Subscribe Now | Get a monthy Indian Express digital subscription
SEE PLANS
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Cheteshwar Pujara
Cheteshwar Pujara’s 100th Test: Pujara becomes 13th Indian to reach the milestone
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Feb 24: Latest News
close