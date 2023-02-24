Barcelona superstar Ronaldinho set to return to football in Gerard Pique’s King’s League

FC Barcelona legend and Brazil 2002 World Cup winner Ronaldinho is all set to join Ibai Llanos’ side Porcinos FC as the 12th man in the King’s League.

In a video released by the official handle of the tournament, Twitch streamer Llanos and Pique can be seen sitting in a cafe and discussing their need for one more player. “Just get anyone”, says the ex-Barça defender, “anyone!”. “What about this guy? Hey, you!” he shouts at a guy who is sitting at another table. This is when Ronaldinho turns around and does his iconic signature celebration with his right hand.

“I just want to have fun and enjoy,” said Ronaldinho in an interview alongside Pique and Llanos.

The 2005 Ballon d’Or winner has joined Iker Casillas, Kun Aguero, and Xavier Hernandez as the latest superstars to enter this competition. The 42-year-old Ronaldinho retired in 2018 and ended his career with Fluminense of Brazil.

Meanwhile, each side in this league is allowed to sign a 12th man each week, who may be a retired football player or even have no previous association with the game.

It’s anticipated that Ronaldinho will make his King’s League debut when Porcinos FC plays Pio FC on February 26.