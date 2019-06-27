Toggle Menu
Barcelona sign Brazilian goalkeeper Neto from Valenciahttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/football/barcelona-sign-neto-from-valencia-5803215/

Barcelona sign Brazilian goalkeeper Neto from Valencia

Neto will sign a four-year deal with Barcelona and he will replace Dutch goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen who moved the other way on Wednesday.

Barcelona have signed Neto from Valencia, after The Bats made a deal for Jasper Cillessen. (Source: Twitter/@BBCSport)

Barcelona have agreed to sign Brazilian goalkeeper Norberto Murara Neto from Valencia for an initial 26 million euros ($29.55 million), the La Liga champions said on Thursday.

Neto will sign a four-year deal with Barcelona that will keep him at the club until the end of the 2022/23 season and he will replace Dutch goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen who moved the other way on Wednesday.

“FC Barcelona and Valencia CF have reached an agreement for the transfer of the player Norberto Murara Neto,” Barcelona said in a statement.

“The cost of the transaction will be 26 million euros plus 9 million in add-ons.”

World Cup 2019
  • world cup 2019 stats, cricket world cup 2019 stats, world cup 2019 statistics
  • world cup 2019 teams, cricket world cup 2019 teams, world cup 2019 teams list
  • world cup 2019 points table, cricket world cup 2019 points table, world cup 2019 standings
  • world cup 2019 schedule, cricket world cup 2019 schedule, world cup 2019 time table
  • world cup 2019, cricket world cup 2019 audio, world cup 2019 news

Barcelona also said that they would be inserting a release clause of 200 million euros in Neto’s contract and the 29-year-old is expected to be backup to first-choice Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Neto made 47 appearances for Valencia in all competitions last season, and his 10 clean sheets in La Liga helped them qualify for the Champions League after they clinched the fourth and final spot at the end of the campaign.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 ICC World Cup 2019: Netizens celebrate Pakistan’s win against New Zealand with memes
2 India vs West Indies Live Cricket Score, World Cup 2019 Live Match Score Online: Roach wreaks havoc, India four down
3 Safaraz Ahmed says he found his wife crying after Pakistan fan called him ‘fat pig’