Barcelona sells 2nd package of Spanish league TV rights

Updated: July 22, 2022 4:35:48 pm
Barcelona has sold a second package of its television rights to an American investment firm for an undisclosed amount as the Spanish club claws its way out of debt.
Barcelona said Friday it had agreed to sell an additional 15% of income from TV rights from Spanish league games for 25 years to Sixth Street. That gives the investment firm a total of 25% of the club’s TV rights for La Liga games after Barcelona and Sixth Street struck an initial deal last month.
While Barcelona made public that the first deal for 10% of the TV rights would earn the club 207.5 million euros ($210 million), it did not reveal the amount Sixth Street would pay for the next 15%.
The initial deal was followed by Barcelona signing Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich and Raphinha from Leeds on transfers that could reach 110 million euros ($111 million).
Subscriber Only Stories
In June, Barcelona earned the approval of its club members to sell 25% of its Spanish league TV rights for a projected total of around 450 million euros ($457 million).
The club run by president Joan Laporta also said last month that it is seeking a buyer for 49% of the company Barcelona operates to negotiate its licensing rights and merchandising. The club hopes to get between 200-300 million euros ($203-304 million) in return for that potential third deal.
Laporta has said that the drastic measures were necessary to “generate profits and have positive equity” as Barcelona struggles to recover its financial health after its debt ballooned to 1.3 billion euros (nearly $1.37 billion). The huge salaries and transfer fees paid by Laporta’s predecessor, Josep Bartomeu, are blamed for ruining Barcelona’s finances.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
What happened in the Constituent Assembly 75 years ago, when the National Flag was adopted?
Despite two charismatic leads, the film is just serviceable
Latest News
Erik Ten Hag keen to bolster Man United attacking options before transfer window shuts
Five men arrested for interfering with anti-encroachment drive in Noida: police
Barcelona sells 2nd package of Spanish league TV rights
Exquisite 19th century stolen painting of Maharaja Serfoji II traced to US museum
Sugar output in 2022-23 may dip slightly 355 lakh tonnes: ISMA
Novel procedure removes food pipe blockage in ‘India’s youngest patient’
68th National Film Awards winners list
No plan to extend deadline for filing income tax returns: Revenue Secy Tarun Bajaj
Children among 7 killed in alleged Russian strike in Syria
Pacers Chetan Sakariya, Mukesh Choudhary set for T20 Max series debut
Tamil Nadu villagers dump items stolen from school during student death protest
India vs West Indies 1st ODI Predicted Playing XI: Jadeja doubtful starter, Arshdeep Singh to get a game