Barcelona sell further 24.5% stake in audiovisual studio amid rush to register new signings

August 12, 2022 4:27:42 pm
Barcelona have sold a 24.5% stake in their audiovisual studio to production company Orpheus Media for 100 million euros ($102.93 million), the LaLiga club said on Friday, as they look to raise more funds to register new players.
The agreement comes after the club signed a deal with digital fan token firm Socios.com to sell off 25% of their stake in Barca Studios last month.
“With this investment, the strategic partners in Barca Studios show confidence in the value of the project and the future of digital content in the world of sport,” the club said in a statement
Barca have been using several mechanisms to increase their revenue in order to offset losses, reduce debt and fulfill LaLiga’s financial fair play rules.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan-starrer tanks with one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan's opening
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan-starrer tanks with one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan’s opening
Karan Johar shocked after Sonam Kapoor calls Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon 'underrated': 'They think they're big stars in their head'
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan film sees shockingly low beginning, earns one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan's opening
Jamie Foxx's action-comedy is movie night material, but you could also just go to sleep
Why Pakistan ended up with so few princely statesPremium
How a lazy mason cleared hurdles, built a new home
Do you have high blood sugar or abnormal cholesterol? You could be asking for metabolic syndromePremium
Latest News
Civic Chandran gets anticipatory bail in second sexual harassment case also
Barcelona sell further 24.5% stake in audiovisual studio amid rush to register new signings
PM Narendra Modi offers condolence after Kannada singer Shivamogga Subbanna’s death: ‘He was a household name’
Thallumaala movie review: Tovino Thomas starrer offers a lot of fun and madness
Sara Ali Khan gets a special birthday wish at Times Square, Kareena Kapoor wishes actor with childhood photo
Facebook may soon enable end-to-end encryption on Messenger
PM Modi calls Raju Srivastava’s wife, daughter says comedian remains critical
Kerala: CPI(M) state committee asks ministers to improve performance
Never Have I Ever’s Maitreyi Ramakrishnan wants Nayanthara to be the show’s narrator: ‘She was my childhood’
Day Shift movie review: Jamie Foxx’s new Netflix action-comedy is movie night material, but you could also just go to sleep
Redmi K50 Ultra, Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro 12.4 launched: All you need to know
Things to keep in mind while ensuring your baby’s health in the monsoon season