Barcelona reach agreement with Leeds for Raphinha transfer

Barcelona on Wednesday confirmed that they had reached an agreement in principle for the transfer of Raphinha from English Premier League side Leeds United, bringing an end to a protracted saga which also involved Chelsea.

Raphinha will become a new Barcelona player as soon as he passes the medical. Leeds coach Jesse Marsch had earlier said, “I’m hopeful for him to get this deal done because I know it’s his dream to play for Barcelona.” This was after the Brazilian had decided to opt out of Leeds’ pre-season tour.

Raphinha was set for a move to Chelsea before Barcelona joined the chase and it was reported that the 25-year-old preferred the Catalan club.

Raphinha had joined Leeds after a successful stint in France with Stade de Reims. In his first season under Marcelo Bielsa, Raphina made 30 appearances, scoring six goals and providing nine assists. The following season, in a struggling Leeds outfit, the Brazilian still managed 11 goals and three assists to help the Yorkshire club avoid relegation.

Financial details were not disclosed but Spanish media reported that Barcelona will pay 58 million euros ($58.33 million) in a fee that could go up to 68 million with the agreed add-ons.