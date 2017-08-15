Follow Us:
Barcelona need new signings to improve, says Sergio Busquets

By: Express Web Desk | Published: August 15, 2017 12:02:26 am
sergio busquets. busquets, barcelona, barca, real madrid, spanish super cup, football, sports news, indian express FC Barcelona’s Sergio Busquets duels for the ball with Real Madrid’s Toni Kroos during the Spanish Supercup. (Source: AP)
FC Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets urged the Spanish giants to sign more players to renew their squad after losing 3-1 to rivals and La Liga reigning champions Real Madrid in the first leg of the Spanish Super Cup on Sunday.

Busquets feels that in order to move forward, they need to try to improve. “We don’t need new signings because of the result, but because we always have to renew [our squad] and try to improve, no matter what,” Busquets told reporters.

“There’s no need for any excuses, now we have to draw up conclusions and look forward.”

Barca will now play Los Blancos on Wednesday for the second leg of the Spanish Super Cup at Santiago Bernabeu. The Spanish defensive midfielder said that winning El Clasico will be mission impossible. “We have the game at the Bernabeu on Wednesday. It’s almost mission impossible, it will be really difficult to turn it around but we will try.”

Barca manager Ernesto Valverde said that they will add to the squad as they have until the end of August to make more signings. “We’re Barca and we want to have the best team. Until the end of August, there’s time, although I’d like to focus on those I already have here, despite losing. And despite the fact that in this period there will surely be changes in the team.”

