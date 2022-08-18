scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 18, 2022

Barcelona looks to rebound quickly after early setback

To make it worse, Barcelona's closest rivals all won their openers, with defending champion Real Madrid defeating promoted Almería and Atlético Madrid routing Getafe, both in away matches.

Barcelona'Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski reacts during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Rayo Vallecano at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain. (AP)

The expectations were high for Barcelona coming into the new season. The club’s financial maneuvers allowed for some high-profile signings that significantly boosted the squad after a trophyless campaign without Lionel Messi.

The new players performed well in the preseason and Barcelona president Joan Laporta said the club would meet the Spanish league’s strict financial fair play regulations. Barcelona was back in its place, seen as a reference in world soccer again, Laporta boasted a few days before the league opener. But it didn’t take long for the hype to turn into more disappointment, and the Catalan club enters the second week of the season reeling and looking for ways to rebound. Another setback in a tough visit to Real Sociedad on Sunday could leave the club in a deep hole early on.

Laporta was not able to register all the new signings as he had expected ahead of the opener, and on the field the team struggled yet again, beginning its league campaign with a 0-0 home draw against Rayo Vallecano at the newly renamed Spotify Camp Nou.

“I understand the disappointment. We had generated a lot of expectations,” Barcelona coach Xavi Hernández said. “It’s disappointing but we have to be patient. We have faith in the project and we will keep working.” To make it worse, Barcelona’s closest rivals all won their openers, with defending champion Real Madrid defeating promoted Almería and Atlético Madrid routing Getafe, both in away matches.

It won’t help that Barcelona will have to face Sociedad without veteran midfielder Sergio Busquets, who was sent off in stoppage time against Rayo. It was also unclear if newly signed defender Jules Koundé would be allowed to be registered in time. Of the team’s top signings, only Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha were added to the squad ahead of the opener.

Sociedad also won on the road ahead of its encounter with Barcelona, defeating Cádiz 1-0 with a goal and a great performance by Japanese attacking midfielder Takefusa Kubo. “It’s like he’s been with us for three years already,” Sociedad coach Imanol Alguacil said of the 21-year-old Kubo, who arrived this season on loan from Madrid. Sociedad, led by veteran David Silva and with an attack spearheaded by Kubo and Alexander Isak, was near the top most of last season, finishing in sixth place.

MADRID’S MOMENTUM

Madrid opened by coming from behind to win at Almería. The defending champions will stay on the road on Saturday to visit a Celta Vigo team that blew a two-goal lead and conceded an equalizer eight minutes into stoppage time against Espanyol in its home opener.Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti may be able to count on the return of right back Dani Carvajal and forward Rodrygo, who missed the first match while nursing injuries.

MORATA’S TIME

With striker Álvaro Morata red hot, Atlético hosts Villarreal on Sunday in a match between clubs that opened with big victories — Atlético won 3-0 at Getafe and Villarreal 3-0 at Valladolid. Real Betis was the only other team to open by winning by as many goals.Morata, back from his two-year loan with Juventus, scored twice against Getafe to practically secure the starting spot in attack over Antoine Griezmann. The France forward scored the other goal on Sunday, with João Félix getting all three assists.

Villarreal coach Unai Emery may count on Argentina midfielder Giovani Lo Celso, who is back on loan from Tottenham.

OTHER MATCHES

Advertisement

Sevilla, the fourth-place finisher last season, will try to rebound from its opening loss at Osasuna when it hosts Valladolid on Friday. Betis, fifth last season, travels to face Mallorca on Saturday.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Kerala football club stuck in Tashkent, S-G Tushar Me...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Kerala football club stuck in Tashkent, S-G Tushar Me...
An Expert Explains: Why a stable Kenya is in the interest of Africa and t...Premium
An Expert Explains: Why a stable Kenya is in the interest of Africa and t...
With fund & engineers, Taliban help rebuild gurdwara hit by Islamic S...Premium
With fund & engineers, Taliban help rebuild gurdwara hit by Islamic S...
The woes of power: A moderate approach to the discom sector might be the ...Premium
The woes of power: A moderate approach to the discom sector might be the ...
Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

Athletic Bilbao will look for its first win since coach Ernesto Valverde returned when it hosts Valencia on Sunday. Valencia opened with a win against Girona in the debut of coach Gennaro Gattuso.

First published on: 18-08-2022 at 02:50:41 pm
Next Story

MIUI Beta based on Android 13 available for Xiaomi 12 and 12 Pro

Most Popular

1

Madhavan on why Laal Singh Chaddha failed while Rocketry was a success: 'My film was a biopic, could've worked in any time...'

2

When should I get a heart check-up done to ensure I do not collapse on treadmill?

3

Florence Pugh was 'comfortable' showing her 'small breasts' in sheer pink Valentino gown

4

Centre blocks 7 Indian, 1 Pakistani YouTube channels for promoting 'fake anti-India content'

5

How to link voter ID with Aadhaar card: a step by step guide

Featured Stories

New Sri Lankan president is focused on protecting upper-class interests
New Sri Lankan president is focused on protecting upper-class interests
Indra Meghwal, 9 Years Old
Indra Meghwal, 9 Years Old
Explained: The first case of a dog being infected with monkeypox via humans
Explained: The first case of a dog being infected with monkeypox via humans
Syrma SGS Technologies IPO: Why has the public offer got a good response?
Syrma SGS Technologies IPO: Why has the public offer got a good response?
Kuldeep Bishnoi prepares for son’s ascension, Hooda faces a litmus test
Kuldeep Bishnoi prepares for son’s ascension, Hooda faces a litmus test
Ahead of state polls, two Congress MLAs join BJP in Himachal Pradesh
Ahead of state polls, two Congress MLAs join BJP in Himachal Pradesh
Zimbabwe six down, three wickets for Chahar
IND vs ZIM 1st ODI

Zimbabwe six down, three wickets for Chahar

The first case of a dog being infected with monkeypox via humans
Explained

The first case of a dog being infected with monkeypox via humans

National Anthem must in schools during morning assembly, orders Karnataka education department

National Anthem must in schools during morning assembly, orders Karnataka education department

Kohli: 'Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone'
Express Interview

Kohli: 'Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone'

Premium
HC raps Delhi Police, asks it to register FIR against BJP leader
Rape complaint

HC raps Delhi Police, asks it to register FIR against BJP leader

How Rushdie's father 'invented' a family name to honour 12th-century Muslim rationalist

How Rushdie's father 'invented' a family name to honour 12th-century Muslim rationalist

BJP minister calls Arjun Kapoor a ‘frustrated actor’, says he should ‘focus on his acting’

BJP minister calls Arjun Kapoor a ‘frustrated actor’, says he should ‘focus on his acting’

Boy crashes Pope's audience. Their interaction is winning hearts
Trending now

Boy crashes Pope's audience. Their interaction is winning hearts

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Most Popular

1

Madhavan on why Laal Singh Chaddha failed while Rocketry was a success: 'My film was a biopic, could've worked in any time...'

2

When should I get a heart check-up done to ensure I do not collapse on treadmill?

3

Florence Pugh was 'comfortable' showing her 'small breasts' in sheer pink Valentino gown

4

Centre blocks 7 Indian, 1 Pakistani YouTube channels for promoting 'fake anti-India content'

5

How to link voter ID with Aadhaar card: a step by step guide

Featured Stories

New Sri Lankan president is focused on protecting upper-class interests
New Sri Lankan president is focused on protecting upper-class interests
Indra Meghwal, 9 Years Old
Indra Meghwal, 9 Years Old
Explained: The first case of a dog being infected with monkeypox via humans
Explained: The first case of a dog being infected with monkeypox via humans
Syrma SGS Technologies IPO: Why has the public offer got a good response?
Syrma SGS Technologies IPO: Why has the public offer got a good response?
Kuldeep Bishnoi prepares for son’s ascension, Hooda faces a litmus test
Kuldeep Bishnoi prepares for son’s ascension, Hooda faces a litmus test
Ahead of state polls, two Congress MLAs join BJP in Himachal Pradesh
Ahead of state polls, two Congress MLAs join BJP in Himachal Pradesh
Zimbabwe six down, three wickets for Chahar
IND vs ZIM 1st ODI

Zimbabwe six down, three wickets for Chahar

The first case of a dog being infected with monkeypox via humans
Explained

The first case of a dog being infected with monkeypox via humans

National Anthem must in schools during morning assembly, orders Karnataka education department

National Anthem must in schools during morning assembly, orders Karnataka education department

Kohli: 'Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone'
Express Interview

Kohli: 'Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone'

Premium
HC raps Delhi Police, asks it to register FIR against BJP leader
Rape complaint

HC raps Delhi Police, asks it to register FIR against BJP leader

How Rushdie's father 'invented' a family name to honour 12th-century Muslim rationalist

How Rushdie's father 'invented' a family name to honour 12th-century Muslim rationalist

BJP minister calls Arjun Kapoor a ‘frustrated actor’, says he should ‘focus on his acting’

BJP minister calls Arjun Kapoor a ‘frustrated actor’, says he should ‘focus on his acting’

Boy crashes Pope's audience. Their interaction is winning hearts
Trending now

Boy crashes Pope's audience. Their interaction is winning hearts

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
More Sports
Advertisement

Photos

Durand Cup 2022
In pics | Durand Cup: Mohammedan SC beat FC Goa in opener
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Aug 18: Latest News