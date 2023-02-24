Lionel Messi likely to get his Barcelona farewell- Report

Former Barcelona star Lionel Messi, who joined Paris Saint Germain (PSG) in 2021, is likely to be honoured by his former club. According to the Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona is preparing a tribute match with a view to 2024, an event that was left pending after the controversial departure of the Argentine in June 2021, when he was released and joined the PSG.

According to the report, the Catalans can pay tribute to Messi for the 2024-25 season when the team returns to the Camp Nou with the works already completed and coinciding with the 125th anniversary of the club.

The club president Joan Laporta has already given his nod to the plan after his conversations with Messi’s father Jorge Messi where, according to reports, both parties met to try to “normalize” relations and bring positions closer.

Messi has scored from a free kick in every year since 2008. (Reuters/File) Messi has scored from a free kick in every year since 2008. (Reuters/File)

Amid the speculation of Messi’s probable return to Barcelona, however, Messi’s father, who has also been serving as his agent throughout his career, said last week that it is unlikely Messi moves back to the Nou Camp.

Jorge did not close the door on a move back to Catalonia. “I don’t know (for sure), life can take so many turns,” he added.

Messi’s emotional exit from Barcelona, where he etched his name into greatness, was subject to heavy media scrutiny after the Blaugrana’s financial issues did not allow the Argentine to sign a new contract.

Meanwhile, Messi is on the cusp of claiming yet another record in his name. He currently stands on 699 goals in European club football. The Argentinian sensation can enter the 700 goals club against Marseille on 27th February.

Advertisement

Lionel Messi’s contract will expire at the end of June. He will decide his next destination in the coming days. PSG still want to retain Messi for another year. But in the end, it will be Messi’s decision.

Meanwhile, football fans eagerly await Messi to hit his iconic celebration when he scores his 700th goal.