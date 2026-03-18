‘Barcelona will be my last club’: Hansi Flick hints at retirement amid contract extension talks

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick has suggested that he will quit coaching after his time with Barceloan is done. Flick’s current contract runs out in 2027 and newly re-elected club president Joan Laporta said he plans to extend it till 2028. The German said that he has no thoughts of leaving Barcelona and wants to end his career with the Catalan giants.

“I don’t think it’s the right time. We have a very important match. Everyone knows I’m very happy here, but I need to talk to my family. There will be time to talk, it’s not the time now,” the 61-year-old Flick said on talks of extending his contract ahead of Barcelona’s round of 16 second leg clash with Newcastle United at Camp Nou.