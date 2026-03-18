‘Barcelona will be my last club’: Hansi Flick hints at retirement amid contract extension talks

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick has suggested that he will quit coaching after his time with Barceloan is done. Flick’s current contract runs out in 2027 and newly re-elected club president Joan Laporta said he plans to extend it till 2028. The German said that he has no thoughts of leaving Barcelona and wants to end his career with the Catalan giants.
“I don’t think it’s the right time. We have a very important match. Everyone knows I’m very happy here, but I need to talk to my family. There will be time to talk, it’s not the time now,” the 61-year-old Flick said on talks of extending his contract ahead of Barcelona’s round of 16 second leg clash with Newcastle United at Camp Nou.
“It’s clear that I love working here. The most important thing, what I feel, is that I have a great family here. I have the support of Barcelona, but this is football. I’m here to help reach the highest level, but there’s still time. I’m not thinking about going anywhere else. This will be my last club, my last job, and I’m delighted.”
Flick has been Barcelona’s head coach since 2024, replacing club legend Xavi in the role. He won the La Liga and Copa del Rey titles last year, in addition to leading Barcelona to victory in the Spanish Super Cup in 2025 and 2026. Before that, Flick had been coach of Bayern Munich between 2019 and 2021, leading the Bavarian giants to the Bundesliga titles in the two seasons that he was in charge and to victory in the 2019/20 season of the Champions League.
After leaving Bayern, Flick took charge of Germany, leading them to the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Germany failed to make it past the group stage, failing to recover from a 1-2 defeat to Japan. Eventually, he became the first German manager to be sacked from the position after losing a friendly to Japan 1-4 in September 2023.