Toggle Menu
Barcelona handed Copa del Rey final re-match with Sevilla, Real Madrid to face Girona in quartershttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/football/barcelona-handed-copa-del-rey-final-re-match-with-sevilla-real-madrid-to-face-girona-in-quarters-5545504/

Barcelona handed Copa del Rey final re-match with Sevilla, Real Madrid to face Girona in quarters

Copa del Rey holders Barcelona were paired with Sevilla in Friday's quarter-final draw, setting up a re-run of last year's final, while Real Madrid will face Girona.

Barcelona
Barcelona’s Lionel Messi, foreground, duels for the ball with Levante’s Sergio Postigo during a Spanish Copa del Rey soccer match between FC Barcelona and Levante. (Source: AP)

Copa del Rey holders Barcelona were paired with Sevilla in Friday’s quarter-final draw, setting up a re-run of last year’s final, while Real Madrid will face Girona.

Barca, who thrashed Sevilla 5-0 in the 2018 final, escaped a potential expulsion from the competition moments before the draw was made.

The Spanish football federation (RFEF) announced on Friday it had rejected Levante’s complaint that the 30-times Copa winners fielded an ineligible player in their last-16, first-leg game.

Barca overcame a 2-1 deficit from the first leg against Levante by winning the second leg 3-0 for a 4-2 aggregate victory.

Madrid, who beat Leganes 3-1 on aggregate, will have to get past Girona, who knocked 10-times winners Atletico Madrid out on away goals following a thrilling 3-3 draw in their last-16 second leg that resulted in a 4-4 aggregate scoreline.

Getafe will play against Valencia and Real Betis will face Espanyol in the other ties in the round.

Advertising

The first leg games will take place from Jan. 23, with the deciding fixtures being played from Jan. 30.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Cristiano Ronaldo expected in Madrid for tax fraud trial
2 AFC Asian Cup 2019: Sunil Chhetri's goal against Thailand nominated one of 10 best goals in group stage
3 Barcelona avoid scare over ineligible player, stays in Copa del Rey