Barcelona fire head coach Quique Setien after UEFA Champions League exit

Quique Setien joined Barcelona in February this year. (Source: File)

Barcelona have sacked their head coach Quique Setien after their quarterfinal exit from the UEFA Champions League at the hands of Bayern Munich.

The Catalan club finished the 2019/20 La Liga campaign on second-place, five points behind champions Real Madrid. They lost to Athletic Bilbao at the quarter-final stage in the Copa del Rey too.

On Friday, Barcelona ended the season trophyless as they got knocked out of the UEFA Champions League courtesy of a humiliating 8-2 defeat against Bayern Munich.

❗ Quique Setién no longer first team coach.

The new coach will be announced in the coming days as part of a wide ranging restructuring of the first team. — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 17, 2020

According to The Guardian, the current Netherlands manager Ronald Koeman is set to be appointed as the manager at Camp Nou by next week.

