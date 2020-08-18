Barcelona fire head coach Quique Setien after UEFA Champions League exit

Barcelona have sacked their head coach Quique Setien after their quarterfinal exit from the UEFA Champions League at the hands of Bayern Munich.
The Catalan club finished the 2019/20 La Liga campaign on second-place, five points behind champions Real Madrid. They lost to Athletic Bilbao at the quarter-final stage in the Copa del Rey too.
On Friday, Barcelona ended the season trophyless as they got knocked out of the UEFA Champions League courtesy of a humiliating 8-2 defeat against Bayern Munich.
❗ Quique Setién no longer first team coach.
The new coach will be announced in the coming days as part of a wide ranging restructuring of the first team.
— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 17, 2020
According to The Guardian, the current Netherlands manager Ronald Koeman is set to be appointed as the manager at Camp Nou by next week.
