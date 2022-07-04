scorecardresearch
Barcelona complete Andreas Christensen signing

Christensen has signed a four-year contract which will see him stay at the club till 2026.

Updated: July 4, 2022 7:58:48 pm
Christensen played in the finals in the Champions League, the Europea League and the Club World Cup, helping Chelsea to victory in each of them. (Twitter)

Former Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen, who left the club after 10 years as a free agent, has signed for Barcelona, the Spanish club announced on Monday. Christensen has signed a four-year contract which will see him stay at the club till 2026.

Christensen started his footballing career with Danish club Brondby and after 8 years, was signed by Chelsea for their U19 squad.

In 2015, Christensen was loaned to Borussia Mönchengladbach where stayed for 2 years before returning to the London club.

Christensen played in the finals in the Champions League, the Europea League and the Club World Cup, helping Chelsea to victory in each of them.

Barcelona on Monday also secured the signature of Ivory Coast midfielder Franck Kessie who also joined on a free transfer after leaving AC Milan.

Barcelona said Kessie has signed a contract until June 2026 and his buy-out clause would be set at 500 million euros ($522.80 million).

The 25-year-old left AC Milan at the end of his contract in June after helping the Italian club win their first Serie A title in 11 years last season.

