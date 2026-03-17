‘This will be my last club, my last job’: Barcelona coach Hansi Flick

Barcelona's head coach Hansi Flick looks on prior to the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Athletic Bilbao and Barcelona in Bilbao, Spain, Saturday, March 7, 2026. (AP Photo/Miguel Oses)

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick said that the Spanish club will be the last one he coaches in his career. With president Joan Laporta confirming that Flick will be extend his contract by one year to 2028 soon, the German manager opted to focus on the upcoming Newcastle match in the Champions League last 16 second leg.

“I don’t think it’s the right time. We have a very important match. I love working here. We have plenty of time and I’m not thinking about going anywhere else. I’m here and this will be my last club, my last job. I’m very happy about that,” Flick said to reporters on Tuesday.