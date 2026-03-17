‘This will be my last club, my last job’: Barcelona coach Hansi Flick

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick said that the Spanish club will be the last one he coaches in his career. With president Joan Laporta confirming that Flick will be extend his contract by one year to 2028 soon, the German manager opted to focus on the upcoming Newcastle match in the Champions League last 16 second leg.
“I don’t think it’s the right time. We have a very important match. I love working here. We have plenty of time and I’m not thinking about going anywhere else. I’m here and this will be my last club, my last job. I’m very happy about that,” Flick said to reporters on Tuesday.
Flick has a decorated coaching career, joining Barcelona in 2024 and then guiding them to a domestic double in his very first season. He was also coach of the treble winning Bayern Munich team of 2020 and has also managed the German national side from 2021-2023.
Last week, Barcelona were seconds away from defeat when Malick Thiaw brought down Dani Olmo in the box. Referee Marco Guida pointed to the spot and 18-year-old Yamal had the composure to beat Aaron Ramsdale with the home fans baying for him to miss. His goal was timed at 96 minutes and the fulltime whistle was blown immediately after his spot kick.
“It wasn’t a great game from us, but we have a young team,” Barcelona coach Hansi Flick said. “We have to improve, but we have a lot of potential. We have to make things better, and we will.”
Newcastle led through Harvey Barnes’ close-range effort in the 86th. The forward had also hit the post with a curling effort earlier.
“It’s tough. You score and it’s an amazing feeling — you can feel the fans. We’d played really well,” Barnes said. “To concede late on is really hard to take, but the score is level and we have a second leg to come.”
(With agency inputs)