Monday, Feb 06, 2023
Barcelona captain Busquets suffers ankle injury

The defensive midfielder sprained ligaments in his left ankle making a challenge early in Sunday's 3-0 home win over Sevilla which extended the Catalan club's lead at the top of the LaLiga standings to eight points.

Barcelona skipper Sergio Busquets. (FILE)
Barcelona captain Busquets suffers ankle injury
Barcelona captain Sergio Busquets has sustained an ankle injury and will be unavailable to play until he recovers, the Spanish club said on Monday.

Barcelona are set to host Manchester United in the first leg of their Europa League knockout round playoff on Feb. 16.

The 34-year-old Busquets has featured in all but two of Barcelona’s 20 league games this season.

First published on: 06-02-2023 at 16:48 IST
