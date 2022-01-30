scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, January 30, 2022
Must Read

Barcelona brings Adama Traore back on loan from Wolverhampton

Barcelona said it will pay for the winger's salary and there will be an option to make the deal permanent.

By: AP | Barcelona |
Updated: January 30, 2022 10:50:23 am
Adama Traore has returned to Barcelona on loan from Wolverhampton. (Twitter/Barcelona)

Adama Traoré is returning to Barcelona on loan from Wolverhampton until the end of the season, the Spanish club said.

Barcelona said it will pay for the winger’s salary and there will be an option to make the deal permanent.

The conditions for any permanent deal were not immediately disclosed, though Wolverhampton technical director Scott Sellars said the Premier League club had secured “a very healthy option in the deal should Barcelona wish to make the move permanent this summer.”

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

The 26-year-old Spain international came through Barcelona’s youth squads and debuted with the first team in 2013 at age 17. Traoré moved to Aston Villa in 2015 and also played with Middlesbrough before joining Wolverhampton in 2018.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“Adama has always acted with the utmost professionalism, however it is no secret that we have not been able to agree a new contract with him, despite protracted negotiations, and his desire at the moment is to play football elsewhere,” Sellars said.

“Everyone knows Barcelona is a city, and club, very close to Adama’s heart, so it is a dream move for him.” Traoré’s contract with Wolverhampton runs until the summer of 2023.

Barcelona said the player’s presentation will be made on Wednesday behind closed doors.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Ash Barty
Ash Barty ends 44-year wait for home champion at Australian Open 2022
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Jan 30: Latest News