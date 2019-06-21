Toggle Menu
Barcelona to play Arsenal in Joan Gamper Trophy at Nou Camp

The match against the Europa League runners-up, Arsenal is the annual Joan Gamper trophy which is traditionally Barcelona's final game before the new season.

Barcelona have won the last six Joan Gamper trophies, most recently defeating Boca Juniors in 2018. (Source: Twitter)

Barcelona will play a pre-season friendly with Arsenal at their Nou Camp stadium on Aug. 4, the La Liga champions said.

The match against the Europa League runners-up is the annual Joan Gamper trophy which is traditionally Barca’s final game before the new season but this year the fixture is sandwiched between two overseas tours, to Japan and the United States.

Barca will play Europa League winners Chelsea on July 23 in Tokyo before meeting former captain Andres Iniesta’s side Vissel Kobe on July 27.

Ernesto Valverde’s side are then due to return to Barcelona and after playing against Arsenal they will fly to the States for two matches against Napoli in the inaugural La Liga-Serie A Cup, in Miami on Aug. 7 and in Michigan on Aug. 10.

Barcelona and Arsenal last met in a Champions League last-16 tie in 2016 which the Catalans won 5-1 on aggregate.

