Barcelona to play Arsenal in Joan Gamper Trophy at Nou Camp

Barcelona will play a pre-season friendly with Arsenal at their Nou Camp stadium on Aug. 4, the La Liga champions said.

The match against the Europa League runners-up is the annual Joan Gamper trophy which is traditionally Barca’s final game before the new season but this year the fixture is sandwiched between two overseas tours, to Japan and the United States.

👋 @FCBarcelona 🏆 We’ll head to the Nou Camp to compete in the Joan Gamper Trophy on Sunday, August 4 — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) 21 June 2019

Barca will play Europa League winners Chelsea on July 23 in Tokyo before meeting former captain Andres Iniesta’s side Vissel Kobe on July 27.

Ernesto Valverde’s side are then due to return to Barcelona and after playing against Arsenal they will fly to the States for two matches against Napoli in the inaugural La Liga-Serie A Cup, in Miami on Aug. 7 and in Michigan on Aug. 10.

Barcelona and Arsenal last met in a Champions League last-16 tie in 2016 which the Catalans won 5-1 on aggregate.