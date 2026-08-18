Barcelona announce Rodri signing from Manchester City

Spain's Rodri (16) battles for the ball against Cape Verde's Dailon Livramento (19) during the World Cup Group H soccer match between Spain and Cape Verde in Atlanta, Monday, June 15, 2026. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Barcelona on Tuesday completed the signing of Spanish midfielder Rodri from Manchester City. “The master of space and time touches down in Barcelona,” the Spanish giants announced with a video of Rodri on their social media handles. He has signed a four-year contract with the club keeping him there till 2030.

The Spanish captain, who won the 2026 World Cup, was subject to an intense transfer war between Real Madrid and Barcelona before the Catalans beating their arch-rivals to his signing. At City under Pep Guardiola, Rodri won 4 Premier League titles, the FA Cup and the UEFA Champions League in 2023, when he scored the decisive goal that secured the club’s first European crown.