Barcelona announce Rodri signing from Manchester City

Barcelona on Tuesday completed the signing of Spanish midfielder Rodri from Manchester City. “The master of space and time touches down in Barcelona,” the Spanish giants announced with a video of Rodri on their social media handles. He has signed a four-year contract with the club keeping him there till 2030.
The Spanish captain, who won the 2026 World Cup, was subject to an intense transfer war between Real Madrid and Barcelona before the Catalans beating their arch-rivals to his signing. At City under Pep Guardiola, Rodri won 4 Premier League titles, the FA Cup and the UEFA Champions League in 2023, when he scored the decisive goal that secured the club’s first European crown.
With Spain, he won Euro 2024 and in the same year, he won the Ballon d’Or. He also played a key role in Spain’s World Cup triumph alongside eight Barça players, and was awarded the Golden Ball as the tournament’s best player.
The master of space and time touches down in Barcelona ⏱️ pic.twitter.com/BESJxrGg3w
— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 18, 2026
According to reports, City and Barcelona have agreed to a deal for Rodri worth 76.5 million euros (USD 88.5 million), a person with knowledge of the transaction confirmed to The Associated Press on Sunday.
Rodri had one year left on his contract with City. His departure further weakens City’s midfield, with Bernardo Silva having left and joined Real Madrid this summer.
Rodri did not play Sunday in City’s 3-0 defeat to Arsenal in the Community Shield. He is currently recovering from minor back surgery that he underwent after the World Cup.