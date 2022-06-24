scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, June 24, 2022
Must Read

Barcelona make €40 million Robert Lewandowski offer, Bayern could line up Cristiano Ronaldo as replacement: Reports

The German club has been firm in their stand of the Polish international not leaving, at least until his contract expires in 2023.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: June 24, 2022 11:01:52 am
Reports suggest that Bayern may go for Cristiano Ronaldo to add to their attack if Robert Lewandowski leaves. (Images: AP/Reuters)

The talks of Football Club Barcelona and Polish striker Robert Lewandowski marrying just get bigger every minute. Reports now suggest that the Spanish club is looking to offer €35m with add-ons for the forward to Bayern Munich.

Bayern, however, still feel it is too less for the 2021 FIFA Best Men’s player.

The German club have been adamant of keeping Lewandowski and the management suggests that he isn’t going to leave, not at least until his contract runs out in 2023. Lewandowski on the other hand, has been keen on signing for Barcelona and it has been suggested that his relationship with the Bayern head coach, Julian Nagelsmann has gone downhill owing to his interest of no longer continuing in Germany.

Lewandowski scored 50 goals across competitions for the German club in the 2021/22 season across 46 appearances.

Further reports coming from Europe also suggest that Bayern, who recently completed the signing of Sadio Mane, may even pursue Cristiano Ronaldo to add more fire power up front. The Portuguese forward’s future at Old Trafford has been under doubts following Manchester United’s failure to qualify for the Champions League next season. Bayern featuring in Europe’s elite club competition, and their guaranteed push for titles may be reason enough for Ronaldo to come to Munich.

Best of Express Premium
JugJugg Jeeyo movie review: Randy and bawdy, Varun Dhawan-Kiara Advani fi...Premium
JugJugg Jeeyo movie review: Randy and bawdy, Varun Dhawan-Kiara Advani fi...
MVA crisis: As MLAs vest absolute powers on Eknath Shinde, legal hurdles ...Premium
MVA crisis: As MLAs vest absolute powers on Eknath Shinde, legal hurdles ...
Pratik Datta writes: There needs to be greater transparency in RBI’...Premium
Pratik Datta writes: There needs to be greater transparency in RBI’...
Explained: What FPIs’ market exit meansPremium
Explained: What FPIs’ market exit means
More Premium Stories >>

Even though Ronaldo found the net 24 times, the forward was at the receiving end of criticism from the fans and football pundits on his involvement in United’s press. With new manager, Erik ten Hag taking over, the 20 time Premier League champions are expected to be making big changes in their lineup ahead in the current transfer window.

Express Subscription Check out our special pricing for international readers when the offer lasts

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

IND vs SA 5th T20: Match washed out, India and South Africa share series
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jun 24: Latest News