Barcelona make €40 million Robert Lewandowski offer, Bayern could line up Cristiano Ronaldo as replacement: Reports

The talks of Football Club Barcelona and Polish striker Robert Lewandowski marrying just get bigger every minute. Reports now suggest that the Spanish club is looking to offer €35m with add-ons for the forward to Bayern Munich.

Bayern, however, still feel it is too less for the 2021 FIFA Best Men’s player.

The German club have been adamant of keeping Lewandowski and the management suggests that he isn’t going to leave, not at least until his contract runs out in 2023. Lewandowski on the other hand, has been keen on signing for Barcelona and it has been suggested that his relationship with the Bayern head coach, Julian Nagelsmann has gone downhill owing to his interest of no longer continuing in Germany.

Lewandowski scored 50 goals across competitions for the German club in the 2021/22 season across 46 appearances.

Further reports coming from Europe also suggest that Bayern, who recently completed the signing of Sadio Mane, may even pursue Cristiano Ronaldo to add more fire power up front. The Portuguese forward’s future at Old Trafford has been under doubts following Manchester United’s failure to qualify for the Champions League next season. Bayern featuring in Europe’s elite club competition, and their guaranteed push for titles may be reason enough for Ronaldo to come to Munich.

Even though Ronaldo found the net 24 times, the forward was at the receiving end of criticism from the fans and football pundits on his involvement in United’s press. With new manager, Erik ten Hag taking over, the 20 time Premier League champions are expected to be making big changes in their lineup ahead in the current transfer window.