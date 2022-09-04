Barca newcomers lead 3-0 win at Sevilla

Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha and Jules Koundé showed why Barcelona mortgaged part of its future for them by producing goals in a commanding 3-0 win at Sevilla in the Spanish league.

Lewandowski made it five goals in four appearances since moving from Bayern Munich, ex-Leeds winger Raphinha scored his first for Barcelona, and Koundé provided two assists against his former club to secure a third straight win.

Barcelona climbed into second place, two points behind Real Madrid, which ended Real Betis’ perfect start to the league after beating Seville’s other club 2-1 in Spain’s capital.

Barcelona turned the momentum from the 18th minute when Gavi Páez launched Ousmane Dembélé on a counterattack. The forward, a constant menace to Sevilla, played Lewandowski clear for him to chip the ball over goalkeeper Yassine Bounou. Fernando cleared it off his line but it fell to Raphinha to nod home.

Lewandowski, who has failed to score only in his debut, doubled the lead when he controlled a long ball from Koundé with his chest, and without letting it touch the ground, swept it past Bounou with his right foot.

Éric García added a third goal in the 51st when Koundé generously headed down a cross by Raphinha for his fellow defender to tap in.

Only Bounou stopped Lewandowski from recording a third brace in a row.

All told, this was why manager Xavi Hernández urged Barcelona president Joan Laporta to do whatever he must to give him the talent to renew a team whose decline was accelerated by Lionel Messi’s departure last year.

Heavily indebted, Barcelona sold off part of its future television rights and other assets to sign the trio for 160 million euros.

Xavi praised 18-year-old Gavi for his tackling in midfield, and Lewandowski.

“It’s not only the goals, but how he wins high balls; he is a wonderful outlet. And how he commands our pressure to recover the ball. He is a fantastic player with his sense of timing,” Xavi said about the Poland striker.

“He is helping us a lot with his leadership, with the things you don’t see when you watch the game, how he helps the staff and his teammates. It is amazing to have him on the team.” Sevilla, which finished fourth last season, remained winless with one draw and three defeats. Julen Lopetegui’s team next faces Manchester City in the Champions League opening round on Tuesday.