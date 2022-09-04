scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 04, 2022

Barca newcomers lead 3-0 win at Sevilla

Lewandowski made it five goals in four appearances since moving from Bayern Munich.

Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski celebrates scoring their second goal with Ousmane Dembele. (Reuters)

Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha and Jules Koundé showed why Barcelona mortgaged part of its future for them by producing goals in a commanding 3-0 win at Sevilla in the Spanish league.

Lewandowski made it five goals in four appearances since moving from Bayern Munich, ex-Leeds winger Raphinha scored his first for Barcelona, and Koundé provided two assists against his former club to secure a third straight win.

Barcelona climbed into second place, two points behind Real Madrid, which ended Real Betis’ perfect start to the league after beating Seville’s other club 2-1 in Spain’s capital.

Barcelona turned the momentum from the 18th minute when Gavi Páez launched Ousmane Dembélé on a counterattack. The forward, a constant menace to Sevilla, played Lewandowski clear for him to chip the ball over goalkeeper Yassine Bounou. Fernando cleared it off his line but it fell to Raphinha to nod home.

Lewandowski, who has failed to score only in his debut, doubled the lead when he controlled a long ball from Koundé with his chest, and without letting it touch the ground, swept it past Bounou with his right foot.

Éric García added a third goal in the 51st when Koundé generously headed down a cross by Raphinha for his fellow defender to tap in.

Only Bounou stopped Lewandowski from recording a third brace in a row.

All told, this was why manager Xavi Hernández urged Barcelona president Joan Laporta to do whatever he must to give him the talent to renew a team whose decline was accelerated by Lionel Messi’s departure last year.

Advertisement

Heavily indebted, Barcelona sold off part of its future television rights and other assets to sign the trio for 160 million euros.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

Xavi praised 18-year-old Gavi for his tackling in midfield, and Lewandowski.

“It’s not only the goals, but how he wins high balls; he is a wonderful outlet. And how he commands our pressure to recover the ball. He is a fantastic player with his sense of timing,” Xavi said about the Poland striker.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
NDTV’s single-largest FPI shareholder is fund dominated by Adani stocksPremium
NDTV’s single-largest FPI shareholder is fund dominated by Adani stocks
Politics over economics: In freebie row, call on free foodgrain awaitedPremium
Politics over economics: In freebie row, call on free foodgrain awaited
Six deaths most foul: Tracing the saga of murders, suicides in Jammu that...Premium
Six deaths most foul: Tracing the saga of murders, suicides in Jammu that...
Mutt, muscle and money: Amid legal battles, rumours, steely silence at Ka...Premium
Mutt, muscle and money: Amid legal battles, rumours, steely silence at Ka...
Advertisement

“He is helping us a lot with his leadership, with the things you don’t see when you watch the game, how he helps the staff and his teammates. It is amazing to have him on the team.” Sevilla, which finished fourth last season, remained winless with one draw and three defeats. Julen Lopetegui’s team next faces Manchester City in the Champions League opening round on Tuesday.

First published on: 04-09-2022 at 10:15:00 am
Next Story

Mohammad Faiz wins Superstar Singer 2, says it’s a ‘dream come true moment’. See photos

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

NDTV’s single-largest FPI shareholder is fund dominated by Adani stocks

NDTV’s single-largest FPI shareholder is fund dominated by Adani stocks

Premium
Criticising PM today is risky, says Srikrishna; minister Rijiju hits back

Criticising PM today is risky, says Srikrishna; minister Rijiju hits back

Tracing the saga of murders, suicides in Jammu that originated 25 years ago

Tracing the saga of murders, suicides in Jammu that originated 25 years ago

Premium
Deepak Dobriyal on Hindi Medium's climax and working with Irrfan Khan
Scene Stealer

Deepak Dobriyal on Hindi Medium's climax and working with Irrfan Khan

Sitharaman pulls up DM over 'missing' photos of PM, TRS hits back with price-rise jibe

Sitharaman pulls up DM over 'missing' photos of PM, TRS hits back with price-rise jibe

New Delhi Railway Station to be revamped: All we know about the futuristic design

New Delhi Railway Station to be revamped: All we know about the futuristic design

'I see India won the match': Rahul Dravid on India vs Pak bowling attacks

'I see India won the match': Rahul Dravid on India vs Pak bowling attacks

Why NASA aborted launch of its Moon rocket again, what's next?

Why NASA aborted launch of its Moon rocket again, what's next?

Food zones to walkways: Many new features dot revamped Central Vista

Food zones to walkways: Many new features dot revamped Central Vista

A united Opposition can drive BJP out of power: Nitish

A united Opposition can drive BJP out of power: Nitish

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Asia Cup: Sri Lanka defeat Afghanistan in Super 4 match
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Sep 04: Latest News