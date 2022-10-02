Banned coach Jose Mourinho shares images while watching Roma vs Inter game from team bus

Roma coach Jose Mourinho has shared pictures of him watching the Roma vs Inter Milan game from the team bus parked at the San Siro stadium. Mourinho was serving a touchline ban after being sent off in the defeat to Atalanta earlier this month.

Mourinho, who has been a former Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham boss, was banned for storming onto the pitch in the 1-0 defeat to Atalanta last time out, meaning he had to serve a touchline ban for Saturday’s game.

Chris Smalling scored the winner as Roma beat Inter Milan 2-1 and there were three goals in stoppage time.

Former England international Smalling was decisive in giving Jose Mourinho a victory over his former club.

Smalling headed in from close range following a free kick from Lorenzo Pellegrini in the 75th minute.

The win moved Roma up to fifth, four points behind Napoli, while Inter remained seventh.

Fresh off his first goal for Italy, Federico Dimarco put Inter ahead with one touch on the half-hour mark — helped by poor goalkeeping from Rui Patricio.

Paulo Dybala equalized for Roma less than 10 minutes later with a splendid volley following an accurate cross from Leonardo Spinazzola.

Inter also had an early goal from Edin Džeko disallowed by the VAR for offside.