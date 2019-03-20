Toggle Menu
Bangladesh FIFA official held in defamation case gets bailhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/football/bangladesh-fifa-official-held-in-defamation-case-gets-bail-5634799/

Bangladesh FIFA official held in defamation case gets bail

Sheikh Hasina's administration has recently been accused of cracking down on free speech and adopting an increasingly authoritarian style.

FIFA
Abul Hasan Chowdhury Prince, who filed the case against Mahfuza, said her comments against Hasina were derogatory. (Representational Image)

A Bangladesh court granted FIFA council member Mahfuza Akhter Kiron bail on Tuesday, her lawyer said, days after she was arrested on suspicion of defamation after saying Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was neglecting football in the cricket-mad country.

“The court granted her bail until April 2 … basically on medical grounds as she is receiving cancer treatment,” her lawyer, Liakat Hossain, told Reuters on Tuesday. Kiron will be released from prison when the prison authority receives the bail order.

Hasina’s administration has recently been accused of cracking down on free speech and adopting an increasingly authoritarian style. The government, which won a third straight term in December, denies freedom of speech is under attack in the country of 165 million people.

Abul Hasan Chowdhury Prince, who filed the case against Mahfuza, said her comments against Hasina were derogatory.

Advertising

If found guilty, Mahfuza could face up to two years in prison. Her arrest triggered criticism from rights groups including Amnesty International.

“Championing football is not a crime. Mahfuza Akhter Kiron was merely exercising her right to freedom of expression by stating that the Prime Minister favoured cricket over football,” said Saad Hammadi, South Asia Campaigner at Amnesty International.

“If the implications of a defamation case were not so serious, it would be laughable. Mahfuza Akhter Kiron must be released immediately and unconditionally.”

Mahfuza was elected to the FIFA Council as a representative of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) in 2017.

“FIFA is monitoring this matter with concern and working closely with the AFC,” said the global soccer body in an emailed statement to Reuters.

“We have requested further details about the situation of Ms. Mahfuza Akhter and are currently awaiting information from the Bangladesh Football Federation.”

Don't Miss
Explained: In 4-corner Bengal contest, TMC and BJP eye gains
Explained: What Happens When A Chief Minister Dies In Office?

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 PSG score legal win over UEFA in financial monitoring case
2 Zlatan Ibrahimovic hits out at Sir Alex Ferguson's Class of 92 for Paul Pogba criticism
3 Young German squad needs to feel our trust: Joachim Loew