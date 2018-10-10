Ballon d’Or should go to member of France World Cup winning team, says Antoine Griezmann

France won the FIFA World Cup in 2016. (Source: File)

France international Antoine Griezmann has stressed that the Ballon d’Or award should be given to the member of the France World Cup team this year. Despite Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Luka Modric, who won the Golden Ball in the World Cup, and was also voted as FIFA’s best player last month, Griezmann remained adamant that a France international should be given Ballon d’Or.

“We are world champions, we’re part of the best team in the world,” the Atletico attacker was quoted as saying by France Football. “In this best team in the world, there must be the best player in the world, right? In any case, that’s what I think. Afterwards, there are votes, opinions, different judgments. But I think that a Frenchman must win the Ballon d’Or this year,” he added.

Griezmann, who scored 4 goals in the World Cup, and also helped Atletico Madrid in winning the Europa League title last year, was one of the 30 players to be nominated for the award. Apart from him, other nominated members of France World Cup team are Paul Pogba, N’Golo Kante, Kylian Mbappe and Raphael Varane.

The 27-year-old said that winning the prize would be a dream for him. “For me, it’s a dream. Historically, the Ballon d’Or is the best of the best. There are only star players, only legends among the winners. It would be a dream to become an example to others,” he said.

The winner of the Ballon d’Or will be announced in Paris on December 3 by France Football.

