Ballon d’Or 2026 Ceremony: Live Streaming details, full list of men’s and women’s nominees, time and other details

Ballon d’Or 2026 Award Ceremony: After months of waiting, the 2026 Ballon d’Or 2026 Ceremony is finally upon us, with names like Lamine Yamal, Kylian Mbappe, Harry Kane and the legendary Lionel Messi the frontrunners for the men’s award, while two-time winner Alexia Putellas, Khadija Shaw and Claudia Pina are in the running for the women’s award.
This year, the ceremony will take place at the London Palladium on Monday, which is the first time that the event will be held outside France since 2015. This year marks the 70th anniversary of the awards presented by French magazine France Football since 1956. The women’s award was created in 2018. Awards will be presented to the best male and female players, young player, goalkeeper, top scorer, and coach. A new Socrates Award will also be introduced to honor humanitarian efforts.
Who are the nominees for the Ballon d’Or 2026 men’s award?
Jude Bellingham (England, Real Madrid)
Pau Cubarsí (Spain, Barcelona)
Marc Cucurella (Spain, Chelsea/Real Madrid)
Ousmane Dembélé (France, Paris Saint-Germain)
Luis Díaz (Colombia, Bayern München)
Bruno Fernandes (Portugal, Manchester United)
Gabriel (Brazil, Arsenal)
Erling Haaland (Norway, Manchester City)
Achraf Hakimi (Morocco, Paris Saint-Germain)
Harry Kane (England, Bayern München)
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Georgia, Paris Saint-Germain)
Lamine Yamal (Spain, Barcelona)
Sadio Mané (Senegal, Al-Nassr)
Marquinhos (Brazil, Paris Saint-Germain)
Lautaro Martínez (Argentina, Inter)
Kylian Mbappé (France, Real Madrid)
Nuno Mendes (Portugal, Paris Saint-Germain)
Lionel Messi (Argentina, Inter Miami)
João Neves (Portugal, Paris Saint-Germain)
Michael Olise (France, Bayern München)
Willian Pacho (Ecuador, Paris Saint-Germain)
Julián Quiñones (Mexico, Al-Qadsiah)
Declan Rice (England, Arsenal)
Rodri (Spain, Manchester City/Barcelona)
Fabián Ruiz (Spain, Paris Saint-Germain)
William Saliba (France, Arsenal)
Ferran Torres (Spain, Barcelona/Paris Saint-Germain)
Dayot Upamecano (France, Bayern München)
Vinícius Júnior (Brazil, Real Madrid)
Vitinha (Portugal, Paris Saint-Germain)
Who are the nominees for the Ballon d’Or 2026 women’s award?
Selma Bacha (France, OL Lyonnes)
Barbra Banda (Zambia, Orlando Pride)
Esmee Brugts (Netherlands, Barcelona)
Klara Bühl (Germany, Bayern München)
Mariona Caldentey (Spain, Arsenal)
Scarlett Camberos (Mexico, Club América)
Kerstin Casparij (Netherlands, Manchester City)
Temwa Chawinga (Malawi, Kansas City Current)
Cata Coll (Spain, Barcelona)
Melchie Dumornay (Haiti, OL Lyonnes)
Caroline Graham Hansen (Norway, Barcelona)
Alex Greenwood (England, Manchester City)
Patri Guijarro (Spain, Barcelona)
Pernille Harder (Denmark, Bayern München)
Yui Hasegawa (Japan, Manchester City)
Rose Lavelle (United States, Gotham FC)
Mapi León (Spain, Barcelona/London City Lionesses)
Lorena (Brazil, Kansas City Current)
Melvine Malard (France, Manchester United/Chelsea)
Manaka Matsukubo (Japan, North Carolina Courage/Chelsea)
Vivianne Miedema (Netherlands, Manchester City)
Ewa Pajor (Poland, Barcelona)
Clàudia Pina (Spain, Barcelona)
Alexia Putellas (Spain, Barcelona/London City Lionesses)
Wendie Renard (France, OL Lyonnes)
Alessia Russo (England, Arsenal)
Khadija Shaw (Jamaica, Manchester City)
Momoko Tanikawa (Japan, Bayern München)
Caroline Weir (Scotland, Real Madrid/OL Lyonnes)
Tessa Wullaert (Belgium, Inter/Como)
Ballon d’Or 2026 live streaming details
When and what time is the Ballon d’Or 2026 awards ceremony?
The Ballon d’Or 2026 awards ceremony is scheduled to begin on October 27, 1:30 AM (IST).
Where will the Ballon d’Or 2026 awards ceremony take place?
The Ballon d’Or 2026 awards ceremony shall be hosted at the London Palladium in London, England.
Where can I watch the Ballon d’Or 2026 awards ceremony in India?
The Ballon d’Or 2026 awards ceremony does not have a confirmed television partner. The event can be live-streamed on DAZN app and website as well as the official Ballon d’Or website.