Ballon d’Or 2026 Ceremony: Live Streaming details, full list of men’s and women’s nominees, time and other details

Ballon d’Or 2026 Award Ceremony: After months of waiting, the 2026 Ballon d’Or 2026 Ceremony is finally upon us, with names like Lamine Yamal, Kylian Mbappe, Harry Kane and the legendary Lionel Messi the frontrunners for the men’s award, while two-time winner Alexia Putellas, Khadija Shaw and Claudia Pina are in the running for the women’s award.

This year, the ceremony will take place at the London Palladium on Monday, which is the first time that the event will be held outside France since 2015. This year marks the 70th anniversary of the awards presented by French magazine France Football since 1956. The women’s award was created in 2018. Awards will be presented to the best male and female players, young player, goalkeeper, top scorer, and coach. A new Socrates Award will also be introduced to honor humanitarian efforts.