Ballon d’Or 2021: Luka Modric, the 2018 winner, got zero voting points

Luka Modric, who ended Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo’s duopoly to win the best male footballer of the year in 2018, failed to receive a single vote in Ballon d’Or 2021.

In 2018, Modric, won his third successive Champions League with Real Madrid, before helping Croatia to a first World Cup final.

Former Brazil and AC Milan forward Kaka, in 2007, was the last player other than Messi or Ronaldo to win it.

The Croat was tied for 29th place with Spaniard Cesar Azpilicueta, who also failed to open his account.

Lionel Messi beat Robert Lewandowski to the 2021 Ballon d’Or title by just 33 points. It was Mess’s record seventh title.

The 34-year-old Messi led Argentina to the Copa America title in July after losing in four major international finals.

Awarded by France Football magazine, the Ballon d’Or has been given out to men every year since 1956 when Stanley Matthews won.

Both 2020 awards were canceled because the coronavirus pandemic disrupted the season.

The 33-year-old Lewandowski set a new single-season scoring record for the Bundesliga with 41 goals — one more than late Germany great Gerd Müller — when he scored in the last minute of the last game.

Lewandowski netted in 19 consecutive games in all competitions for Bayern from February to September and he just missed out on equaling the record of scoring in 16 Bundesliga games in a row. Overall, he already has 25 goals in 20 games for Bayern this season.

His 11 goals in 12 games for Poland this year took his international tally to 74 in 128 games, just six less than Messi.

Chelsea and Italy midfielder Jorginho was third with 460 points after helping the London club win the Champions League and his nation win the European Championship. Real Madrid and France forward Karim Benzema was fourth on 239.

Alexia Putellas became the third winner of the women’s award for an outstanding season with Barcelona and Spain. Putellas helped Barca win the treble and scored 26 goals in 42 games overall. The midfielder netted in the Champions League final against Chelsea, and in August she was named UEFA women’s player of the year.