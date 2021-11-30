Ballon d’Or 2021 full results: Full list of all winners during the awards ceremony

Ballon d’Or 2021 Winners List: Lionel Messi won the men’s Ballon d’Or for a record-extending seventh time on Monday, ending the year in style after a brilliant final season with Barcelona and earning his first major international trophy with Argentina. Alexia Putellas became the third winner of the women’s award for an outstanding season with Barcelona and Spain.

The 34-year-old Messi led Argentina to the Copa America title in July after losing in four major international finals. here’s the full list of Ballon d’Or:

29=. Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea)

29=. Luka Modric (Real Madrid)

26=. Gerard Moreno (Villarreal)

26=. Ruben Dias (Manchester City)

26=. Nicolo Barella (Inter Milan)

25. Phil Foden (Manchester City)

24. Pedri (Barcelona)

23. Harry Kane (Tottenham)

21=. Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan)

21=. Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)

20. Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City)

19. Mason Mount (Chelsea)

18. Simon Kjaer (AC Milan)

17. Luis Suarez (Atletico Madrid)

16. Neymar (PSG)

15. Raheem Sterling (Manchester City)

14. Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus)

13. Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus)

12. Romelu Lukaku (Chelsea)

11. Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund)

10. Gianluigi Donnarumma (PSG)

9. Kylian Mbappe (PSG)

8. Kevin De Bruyne

7. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

6. Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United)

5. N’golo Kante (Chelsea)

4. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)

3. Jorginho (Chelsea)

2. Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich)

1. Lionel Messi (PSG)

List of all winners during the 2021 Ballon d’Or awards ceremony:

Kopa trophy (best player under 21) – Barcelona’s Pedri

Best Striker of the Year award – Lewandoski

Women’s Ballon d’Or 2021 – Barcelona’s Alexia Putellas

Yachine Trophy 2021 – PSG’s Gianluigi Donnarumma

Men’s Ballon d’Or 2021 – PSG’s Lionel Messi.

Club of the Year award – Chelsea

Full list of all Ballon d’Or winners (from 1956-2021)

1956_Stanley Matthews, Blackpool

1957_Alfredo Di Stefano, Real Madrid

1958_Raymond Kopa, Real Madrid

1959_Alfredo Di Stefano, Real Madrid

1960_Luis Suarez, Barcelona

1961_Omar Sivori, Juventus

1962_Josef Masopust, Dukla Prague

1963_Lev Yashin, Dynamo Moscow

1964_Denis Law, Manchester United

1965_Eusebio, Benfica

1966_Bobby Charlton, Manchester United

1967_Florian Albert, Ferencvaros

1968_George Best, Manchester United

1969_Gianni Rivera, AC Milan

1970_Gerd Muller, Bayern Munich

1971_Johan Cruyff, Ajax

1972_Franz Beckenbauer, Bayern Munich

1973_Johan Cruyff, Barcelona

1974_Johan Cruyff, Barcelona

1975_Oleg Blokhin, Dynamo Kiev

1976_Franz Beckenbauer, Bayern Munich

1977_Allan Simonsen, Borussia Moenchengladbach

1978_Kevin Keegan, Hamburg SV

1979_Kevin Keegan, Hamburg SV

1980_Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, Bayern Munich

1981_Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, Bayern Munich

1982_Paolo Rossi, Juventus

1983_Michel Platini, Juventus

1984_Michel Platini, Juventus

1985_Michel Platini, Juventus

1986_Igor Belanov, Dynamo Kiev

1987_Ruud Gullit, AC Milan

1988_Marco van Basten, AC Milan

1989_Marco van Basten, AC Milan

1990_Lothar Matthaeus, Inter Milan

1991_Jean-Pierre Papin, Marseille

1992_Marco van Basten, AC Milan

1993_Roberto Baggio, Juventus

1994_Hristo Stoichkov, Barcelona

1995_George Weah, AC Milan

1996_Matthias Sammer, Borussia Dortmund

1997_Ronaldo, Inter Milan

1998_Zinedine Zidane, Juventus

1999_Rivaldo, Barcelona

2000_Luis Figo, Real Madrid

2001_Michael Owen, Liverpool

2002_Ronaldo, Real Madrid

2003_Pavel Nedved, Juventus

2004_Andriy Shevchenko, AC Milan

2005_Ronaldinho, Barcelona

2006_Fabio Cannavaro, Juventus-Real Madrid

2007_Kaka, AC Milan

2008_Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United

2009_Lionel Messi, Barcelona

2010_Lionel Messi, Barcelona

2011_Lionel Messi, Barcelona

2012_Lionel Messi, Barcelona

2013_Cristiano Ronaldo, Real Madrid

2014_Cristiano Ronaldo, Real Madrid

2015_Lionel Messi, Barcelona

2016_Cristiano Ronaldo, Real Madrid

2017_Cristiano Ronaldo, Real Madrid

2018_Luka Modric, Real Madrid

2019_Lionel Messi, Barcelona

2020_Cancelled

2021_Lionel Messi, Barcelona