Ballon d’Or 2021 full results: Full list of all winners during the awards ceremony

Ballon d’Or 2021 Winners List: Lionel Messi won the men’s Ballon d’Or for a record-extending seventh time on Monday, ending the year in style after a brilliant final season with Barcelona and earning his first major international trophy with Argentina. Alexia Putellas became the third winner of the women’s award for an outstanding season with Barcelona and Spain.
The 34-year-old Messi led Argentina to the Copa America title in July after losing in four major international finals. here’s the full list of Ballon d’Or:
29=. Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea)
29=. Luka Modric (Real Madrid)
26=. Gerard Moreno (Villarreal)
26=. Ruben Dias (Manchester City)
26=. Nicolo Barella (Inter Milan)
25. Phil Foden (Manchester City)
24. Pedri (Barcelona)
23. Harry Kane (Tottenham)
21=. Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan)
21=. Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)
20. Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City)
19. Mason Mount (Chelsea)
18. Simon Kjaer (AC Milan)
17. Luis Suarez (Atletico Madrid)
16. Neymar (PSG)
15. Raheem Sterling (Manchester City)
14. Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus)
13. Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus)
12. Romelu Lukaku (Chelsea)
11. Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund)
10. Gianluigi Donnarumma (PSG)
9. Kylian Mbappe (PSG)
8. Kevin De Bruyne
7. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)
6. Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United)
5. N’golo Kante (Chelsea)
4. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)
3. Jorginho (Chelsea)
2. Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich)
1. Lionel Messi (PSG)
List of all winners during the 2021 Ballon d’Or awards ceremony:
Kopa trophy (best player under 21) – Barcelona’s Pedri
Best Striker of the Year award – Lewandoski
Women’s Ballon d’Or 2021 – Barcelona’s Alexia Putellas
Yachine Trophy 2021 – PSG’s Gianluigi Donnarumma
Men’s Ballon d’Or 2021 – PSG’s Lionel Messi.
Club of the Year award – Chelsea
Full list of all Ballon d’Or winners (from 1956-2021)
1956_Stanley Matthews, Blackpool
1957_Alfredo Di Stefano, Real Madrid
1958_Raymond Kopa, Real Madrid
1959_Alfredo Di Stefano, Real Madrid
1960_Luis Suarez, Barcelona
1961_Omar Sivori, Juventus
1962_Josef Masopust, Dukla Prague
1963_Lev Yashin, Dynamo Moscow
1964_Denis Law, Manchester United
1965_Eusebio, Benfica
1966_Bobby Charlton, Manchester United
1967_Florian Albert, Ferencvaros
1968_George Best, Manchester United
1969_Gianni Rivera, AC Milan
1970_Gerd Muller, Bayern Munich
1971_Johan Cruyff, Ajax
1972_Franz Beckenbauer, Bayern Munich
1973_Johan Cruyff, Barcelona
1974_Johan Cruyff, Barcelona
1975_Oleg Blokhin, Dynamo Kiev
1976_Franz Beckenbauer, Bayern Munich
1977_Allan Simonsen, Borussia Moenchengladbach
1978_Kevin Keegan, Hamburg SV
1979_Kevin Keegan, Hamburg SV
1980_Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, Bayern Munich
1981_Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, Bayern Munich
1982_Paolo Rossi, Juventus
1983_Michel Platini, Juventus
1984_Michel Platini, Juventus
1985_Michel Platini, Juventus
1986_Igor Belanov, Dynamo Kiev
1987_Ruud Gullit, AC Milan
1988_Marco van Basten, AC Milan
1989_Marco van Basten, AC Milan
1990_Lothar Matthaeus, Inter Milan
1991_Jean-Pierre Papin, Marseille
1992_Marco van Basten, AC Milan
1993_Roberto Baggio, Juventus
1994_Hristo Stoichkov, Barcelona
1995_George Weah, AC Milan
1996_Matthias Sammer, Borussia Dortmund
1997_Ronaldo, Inter Milan
1998_Zinedine Zidane, Juventus
1999_Rivaldo, Barcelona
2000_Luis Figo, Real Madrid
2001_Michael Owen, Liverpool
2002_Ronaldo, Real Madrid
2003_Pavel Nedved, Juventus
2004_Andriy Shevchenko, AC Milan
2005_Ronaldinho, Barcelona
2006_Fabio Cannavaro, Juventus-Real Madrid
2007_Kaka, AC Milan
2008_Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United
2009_Lionel Messi, Barcelona
2010_Lionel Messi, Barcelona
2011_Lionel Messi, Barcelona
2012_Lionel Messi, Barcelona
2013_Cristiano Ronaldo, Real Madrid
2014_Cristiano Ronaldo, Real Madrid
2015_Lionel Messi, Barcelona
2016_Cristiano Ronaldo, Real Madrid
2017_Cristiano Ronaldo, Real Madrid
2018_Luka Modric, Real Madrid
2019_Lionel Messi, Barcelona
2020_Cancelled
2021_Lionel Messi, Barcelona
