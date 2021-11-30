Ballon d’Or 2021: Lionel Messi in seventh heaven with record 7th award, Putellas wins her first

Lionel Messi won the men’s Ballon d’Or for a record seventh time and Alexia Putellas won the women’s Ballon d’Or on Tuesday.

“Today I’m here in Paris. I am very happy, really very happy, I really want to continue to fight and reach new objectives. I don’t know how many more years but I am really enjoying myself. I thank my team-mates at Barça, Paris & Argentina,” Messi said after receiving the award.

The 34-year-old Messi led Argentina to the Copa America title in July after losing in four major international finals.

PUSH THE MAGIC BUTTON! 👀 small surprise for Lionel Messi #ballondor pic.twitter.com/UtMcaQyIdE — Ballon d’Or #ballondor (@francefootball) November 29, 2021

The Argentine also complimented Robert Lewandowski for his brilliant performance. “Robert, you deserve your Ballon D’Or. Last year, everyone was in agreement to say that you were the big winner of this award,” said Messi.

The 27-year-old midfielder Putellas won the award for the first time after helping Barca win the treble and scored 26 goals in 42 games overall. She netted in the Champions League final against Chelsea, and in August she was named UEFA women’s player of the year.

“I’m very emotional, it’s a very special moment,” she said at the Paris ceremony through a translator. “I would like to start by thanking all my teammates, especially my current (Barcelona) teammates. For me it’s a collective success.”

The only previous women’s award winners are Norway striker Ada Hegerberg in 2018, and U.S. forward Megan Rapinoe in 2019. The 2020 awards were canceled because the coronavirus pandemic disrupted the season.

Cristiano Ronaldo finishes outside the top three in the Ballon d’Or for the first time since 2010.

Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski won the “Striker of the year” while Italy stopper Gianluigi Donnarumma clinched the best goalkeeper award. The Kopa trophy for best young player went to Barcelona’s Pedri. Chelsea, meanwhile, won the best club award.

The striker of the year award goes to… Robert Lewandowski ! 🦾 #ballondor pic.twitter.com/OEy9mlSjki — Ballon d’Or #ballondor (@francefootball) November 29, 2021

🧤 The Yashin Trophy goes to… 🇮🇹 𝙂𝙞𝙖𝙣𝙡𝙪𝙞𝙜𝙞 𝘿𝙤𝙣𝙣𝙖𝙧𝙪𝙢𝙢𝙖 🏆#BallonDor pic.twitter.com/DAVbjr0ou6 — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) November 29, 2021

Ballon d’Or 2021 Winners:

Ballon d’Or (Men): Lionel Messi (PSG/Argentina)

Club of the year: Chelsea Football Club

Yashin Trophy for best goalkeeper: Gianluigi Donnarumma (PSG/Italy)

Ballon d’Or (Women): Alexia Putellas (Barcelona/Spain)

Striker of the year: Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich/Poland)

Kopa Trophy for best young male player: Pedri (Barcelona/Spain)

The last recipient of the Ballon d'Or Award was Lionel Messi. He won the prestigious award for a record of 6 times in 2019.

Nominees:

Men: Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea), Nicolo Barella (Inter Milan), Karim Benzema (Real Madrid), Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus), Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City), Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus), Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United), Ruben Dias (Manchester City), Gianluigi Donnarumma (Paris Saint-Germain), Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund), Jorginho (Chelsea), Harry Kane (Tottenham), N’Golo Kante (Chelsea), Simon Kjaer (AC Milan), Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich), Romelu Lukaku (Chelsea), Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City), Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan), Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain), Lionel Messi (Paris Saint-Germain), Luka Modric (Real Madrid), Gerard Moreno (Villarreal), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain), Pedri (Barcelona), Mohamed Salah (Liverpool), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City), Luis Suarez (Atletico Madrid).

Women:: Kadidiatou Diani (PSG), Fran Kirby (Chelsea), Jennifer Hermoso (Barcelona), Christiane Endler (Lyon), Christine Sinclair (Thorns FC), Ashley Lawrence (PSG), Irene Paredes (Barcelona), Jessie Fleming (Chelsea), Lieke Martens (Barcelona), Sandra Panos (Barcelona), Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal), Ellen White (Manchester City), Pernille Harder (Chelsea), Sam Mewis (North Carolina Courage), Wendie Renard (Lyon), Marie-Antoinette Katoto (PSG), Stina Blackstenius (Hacken), Magdalena Eriksson (Chelsea), Sam Kerr (Chelsea), Alexia Putellas(Barcelona).