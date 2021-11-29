Ballon d’Or 2021 Live Streaming: When and where to watch, who are the nominees?

The last recipient of the Ballon d’Or Award was Lionel Messi. He won the prestigious award for a record of 6 times in 2019. (File)

Ballon d’Or 2021 Award Ceremony Date and Time, Live Streaming: The Ballon d’Or ceremony will be organised by France Football, where the best men’s player and women’s player will be adjudged after voting by journalists from around the world.

The last recipient of the Ballon d’Or Award was Lionel Messi. He won the prestigious award for a record of 6 times in 2019. As the honour is set to be presented to the best player in the world in Paris on Monday, France Football has released a 30-man shortlist for the 2021 awards. The winners of the Kopa Trophy presented to the best performing player under 21 years of age, and Yashin Trophy, presented to the best goalkeeper, will also be announced.

When is the 2021 Ballon d’Or ceremony?

The 2021 Ballon d’Or ceremony will be held on Tuesday (Monday night), November 29.

What time is the 2021 Ballon d’Or ceremony?

The 2021 Ballon d’Or ceremony will start around 1:00 AM IST.

Where is the 2021 Ballon d’Or ceremony?

The 2021 Ballon d’Or ceremony will be held at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris.

Which channel will air the 2021 Ballon d’Or ceremony?

The 2021 Ballon d’Or ceremony broadcast in India is Star Network.

Where can I watch the live streaming of the 2021 Ballon d’Or ceremony?

The live streaming of the 2021 Ballon d’Or ceremony will be available on Hotstar.

Nominees:

Men: Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea), Nicolo Barella (Inter Milan), Karim Benzema (Real Madrid), Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus), Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City), Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus), Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United), Ruben Dias (Manchester City), Gianluigi Donnarumma (Paris Saint-Germain), Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund), Jorginho (Chelsea), Harry Kane (Tottenham), N’Golo Kante (Chelsea), Simon Kjaer (AC Milan), Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich), Romelu Lukaku (Chelsea), Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City), Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan), Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain), Lionel Messi (Paris Saint-Germain), Luka Modric (Real Madrid), Gerard Moreno (Villarreal), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain), Pedri (Barcelona), Mohamed Salah (Liverpool), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City), Luis Suarez (Atletico Madrid).

Women:: Kadidiatou Diani (PSG), Fran Kirby (Chelsea), Jennifer Hermoso (Barcelona), Christiane Endler (Lyon), Christine Sinclair (Thorns FC), Ashley Lawrence (PSG), Irene Paredes (Barcelona), Jessie Fleming (Chelsea), Lieke Martens (Barcelona), Sandra Panos (Barcelona), Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal), Ellen White (Manchester City), Pernille Harder (Chelsea), Sam Mewis (North Carolina Courage), Wendie Renard (Lyon), Marie-Antoinette Katoto (PSG), Stina Blackstenius (Hacken), Magdalena Eriksson (Chelsea), Sam Kerr (Chelsea), Alexia Putellas(Barcelona).