Saturday, December 28, 2019

Ballon d’Or 2019 Winners Highlights: Lionel Messi wins record sixth Ballon d’Or

Ballon d'Or 2019 Awards Winners Highlights: Lionel Messi won a record sixth Ballon d'Or while World Cup winner Megan Rapinoe earned the women's prize on Monday.

Ballon d’Or 2019 Award Winners Highlights: Lionel Messi won a record sixth Ballon d’Or while World Cup winner Megan Rapinoe earned the women’s prize on Monday. A day after scoring his 614th career goal for Barcelona, Messi reclaimed the trophy he last won in 2015. Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk was second in the polling, followed by Cristiano Ronaldo, who shared the record of five Ballon d’Ors with Messi until Monday.

Last year, it was Luka Modric who won the 2018 Ballon d’Or, breaking Cristiano Ronaldo’s and Lionel Messi’s decade-long over the award. Messi and Ronaldo had won every Ballon d’Or since 2008. Scroll down for all the highlights-

Ballon d'Or 2019 Award Winners:

    08:51 (IST)03 Dec 2019
    Adorable reaction of Messi's son Mateo

    Lionel Messi's son Mateo was seen bouncing up and down in his chair laughing as Messi took to the stage - although his brother Thiago seemed far less impressed.

    08:36 (IST)03 Dec 2019
    What a moment!
    02:10 (IST)03 Dec 2019
    Lionel Messi wins the men's ballon d'Or

    Lionel Messi it is! He wins an unprecented sixth Ballon d'Or.

    Messi's stats in 2018-19:

    La Liga: 36 goals, 13 assists
    Champions League: 12 goals, 3 assists

    La Liga winner
    Best Fifa Men's Player
    European Golden Shoe

    01:56 (IST)03 Dec 2019
    Ballon d'Or 2019 LIVE: Down to the last 4

    These are the final four nominees- two of them are legends and two from Liverpool.

    Sadio Mane
    Lionel Messi
    Cristiano Ronaldo
    Virgil van Dijk

    01:47 (IST)03 Dec 2019
    Ballon d'Or 2019 LIVE: Megan Rapinoe wins women’s top prize

    What a great example for the girls growing up and dreaming on achieving all their dreams and fighting to be heard.

    Results:

    1 Megan Rapinoe (USA/Reign FC)
    2 Lucy Bronze (England/Lyon)
    3 Alex Morgan (USA/Orlando Pride)

    01:39 (IST)03 Dec 2019
    Ballon d'Or 2019 LIVE: Alisson Becker wins Yachine Trophy

    Bayern's Robert Lewandowski is on the stage to present the award-Yachine Trophy. Alisson Becker (Brazil/Liverpool), wins the trophy which is awarded to the best goalkeeper in  memory of former USSR goalkeeper Lev Yashin.

    01:17 (IST)03 Dec 2019
    Ballon d'Or 2019 LIVE: Matthijs de Ligt wins Kopa Trophy

    Matthijs de Ligt (Ajax & Juventus/Netherlands) is the winner of the Kopa Trophy, which is awarded to the best men's player under the age of 21.

    01:09 (IST)03 Dec 2019
    Ballon d'Or 2019 LIVE: Virgil van Dijk wants Messi to win

    "Messi is still the best player in the world," the centre-back said in June. "He deserves it as long as he plays. It doesn't matter if he was in the Champions League final or not."

    00:50 (IST)03 Dec 2019
    Ballon d'Or 2019 LIVE: Cristiano Ronaldo is absent

    So it is true that Cristiano Ronaldo will not be attending tonight's event in Paris for tonight's gala. Remember he did not attend the ceremony for FIFA's The Best back in September. Reportedly he is not even in the top three players in the placings for the France Football award this year.

    00:45 (IST)03 Dec 2019
    Ballon d'Or 2019 LIVE: Red carpet comes to a close

    So its now time for the main event-

    00:38 (IST)03 Dec 2019
    Ballon d'Or 2019 LIVE: Kylian Mbappe arrives

    The World Cup winner is here-

    00:35 (IST)03 Dec 2019
    Ballon d'Or 2019 LIVE: Who all in the shortlist?

    1. Sergio Aguero Man City
    2. Trent Alexander-Arnold Liverpool
    3. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Arsenal
    4. Alisson Becker Liverpool
    5. Karim Benzema Real Madrid
    6. Keviin De Bruyne Man City
    7. Frenkie de Jong Barcelona
    8. Matthjis de Ligt Juventus
    9. Joao Felix Atletico Madrid
    10. Roberto Fimino Liverpool
    11. Antoine Griezmann Barcelona
    12. Eden Hazard Real Madrid
    13. Kalidou Koulibaly Napoli
    14. Robert Lewandowski Bayern Munich
    15. Hugo Lloris Tottenham
    16. Riyad Mahrez Man City
    17. Sadio Mane Liverpool
    18. Marquinhos PSG
    19. Kylian Mbappe PSG
    20. Lionel Messi Barcelona
    21. Cristiano Ronaldo Juventus
    22. Mohamed Salah Liverpool
    23. Bernardo Silva Man City
    24. Heung-min Son Tottenham
    25. Raheem Sterling Man City
    26. Dusan Tadic Ajax
    27. Marc-Andre Ter Stegen Barcelona
    28. Donny van de Beek Ajax
    29. Virgil van Dijk Liverpool
    30. Georginio Wijnaldum Liverpool

    00:30 (IST)03 Dec 2019
    Ballon d'Or 2019 LIVE: Bacra Vice-Prez speaks

    "Messi should have 10 more Ballons d'Or than Cristiano [Ronaldo]. But in any case, he's going to have at least one more..."Barcelona's sporting vice-president Javier Bordas tells Cadena COPE.

    00:26 (IST)03 Dec 2019
    Ballon d'Or 2019 LIVE: Some more visuals

    Latest visuals-

    00:23 (IST)03 Dec 2019
    Ballon d'Or 2019 LIVE: What are the fans saying?

    "I wonder if this, like many other Ballon d’Or awards in the past, will make it crystal clear to players who are clearly worthy of winning the top prize, but end up missing out, that being at Real Madrid and Barcelona makes a significant and perhaps decisive impact," says a fan

    00:11 (IST)03 Dec 2019
    Ballon d'Or 2019 LIVE: Here comes Virgil van Dijk

    Liverpool's rock-

    00:09 (IST)03 Dec 2019
    Ballon d'Or 2019 LIVE: Shiny red carpet

    The female cast-

    00:07 (IST)03 Dec 2019
    Ballon d'Or 2019 LIVE: Here comes Alisson Becker

    The man who is keeping Liverpool safe in the Premier League-

    00:06 (IST)03 Dec 2019
    Ballon d'Or 2019 LIVE: STAT ATTACK

    2019 calendar year:

    Most goals: Lewandowski
    Most assists: Muller
    Most NT/UEFA goals: Ronaldo
    Most club goals: Lewandowski
    C. America winner: Brazil
    C. America MVP: Alves
    CL winner: Liverpool
    CL MVP: Van Dijk

    00:00 (IST)03 Dec 2019
    Ballon d'Or 2019 LIVE: Here comes Messi

    Will the Barcelona forward beat Virgil van Dijk to the Ballon d'Or?

    23:39 (IST)02 Dec 2019
    Ballon d'Or 2019 LIVE: A stunning welcome

    This is indeed something to look at -

    23:35 (IST)02 Dec 2019
    Ballon d'Or 2019 LIVE: Messi to win?

    Here is Michael Owen with some news. But we are sure there will be a twist in the tale.

    23:34 (IST)02 Dec 2019
    Ballon d'Or 2019 LIVE: Some history

    12 years ago today, Kaka won the Ballon d'Or. He was the last winner before 10 years of Messi-Ronaldo dominance

    23:29 (IST)02 Dec 2019
    Ballon d'Or 2019 LIVE: This looks grand

    Four Liverpool players named in Ballon d'Or top 10 with Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Virgil van Dijk and Alisson

    23:27 (IST)02 Dec 2019
    Ballon d'Or 2019 LIVE: Hello and Welcome

    Lionel Messi scored Barcelona's winning goal at Atletico Madrid on Sunday night. Michael Hincks was at the Wanda Metropolitano to watch the Argentine produce the goods once more on the eve of the Ballon d'Or announcement... Ballon d'Or frontrunners Virgil van Dijk and Lionel Messi both provided timely reminders as to why they are in contention to pick up France Football's coveted award on Monday.

    Who should win the Ballon d'Or? Stay tuned for all live updates.

    Ballon d'Or 2019 Ballon d'Or 2019 Award Winners: These are the winners of 2018.

