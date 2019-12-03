Ballon d’Or 2019 Winners Highlights: Lionel Messi wins record sixth Ballon d’Or

Ballon d’Or 2019 Award Winners Highlights: Lionel Messi won the men’s top prize. (File Photo) Ballon d’Or 2019 Award Winners Highlights: Lionel Messi won the men’s top prize. (File Photo)

Ballon d’Or 2019 Award Winners Highlights: Lionel Messi won a record sixth Ballon d’Or while World Cup winner Megan Rapinoe earned the women’s prize on Monday. A day after scoring his 614th career goal for Barcelona, Messi reclaimed the trophy he last won in 2015. Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk was second in the polling, followed by Cristiano Ronaldo, who shared the record of five Ballon d’Ors with Messi until Monday.

Last year, it was Luka Modric who won the 2018 Ballon d'Or, breaking Cristiano Ronaldo's and Lionel Messi's decade-long over the award. Messi and Ronaldo had won every Ballon d'Or since 2008.