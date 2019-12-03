Ballon d’Or 2019 Live Streaming: When and where to watch, who are the nominees?

Ballon d’Or 2019 Live Streaming: Lionel Messi and Megan Rapinoe are the favourites. (Source: File Photo) Ballon d’Or 2019 Live Streaming: Lionel Messi and Megan Rapinoe are the favourites. (Source: File Photo)

Ballon d’Or 2019 Award Ceremony Date and Time, Live Streaming: The Ballon d’Or ceremony will be organised by France Football, where the best men’s player and women’s player will be adjudged after voting by journalists from around the world.

After Luka Modric ended the decade-long duopoly of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo last year by winning the Champions League final and taking Croatia to the World Cup final, it’s time for someone else to win as he isn’t nominated this time.

Although Ada Hegerberg won it in 2018, she isn’t likely to retain it after missing the World Cup, in which Megan Rapinoe guided USA to victory. In the second-ever women’s Ballon d’Or, the voting has been done by a panel of 48 journalists.

The Premier League leads the way having 15 out of 30 shortlisted players in the glittering list where Lionel Messi is the favourite to win it. Virgil van Dijk has a strong claim to it too having already won the UEFA Men’s Player of the Year.

When is the 2019 Ballon d’Or ceremony?

The 2019 Ballon d’Or ceremony will be held on Tuesday, December 3.

What time is the 2019 Ballon d’Or ceremony?

The 2019 Ballon d’Or ceremony will start around 1:00 AM IST.

Where is the 2019 Ballon d’Or ceremony?

The 2019 Ballon d’Or ceremony will be held at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris.

Which channel will air the 2019 Ballon d’Or ceremony?

The 2019 Ballon d’Or ceremony broadcast in India is unknown as of know.

Where can I watch the live streaming of the 2019 Ballon d’Or ceremony?

The live streaming of the 2019 Ballon d’Or ceremony will be available on Hotstar.

NOMINEES:

Men:

Goalkeepers: Alisson Becker (BRA/Liverpool), Hugo Lloris (FRA/Tottenham), Marc-Andre ter Stegen (GER/Barcelona)

Defenders: Virgil van Dijk (NED/Liverpool), Trent Alexander-Arnold (ENG/Liverpool), Matthijs de Ligt (NED/Juventus), Kalidou Koulibaly (SEN/Napoli), Marquinhos (BRA/Paris-SG)

Midfielders: Kevin De Bruyne (BEL/Manchester City), Frenkie de Jong (NED/Barcelona), Georginio Wijnaldum (NED/Liverpool), Bernardo Silva (POR/Manchester City), Eden Hazard (BEL/Real Madrid), Riyad Mahrez (ALG/Manchester City), Donny van de Beek (NED/Ajax)

Forwards: Lionel Messi (ARG/Barcelona), Cristiano Ronaldo (POR/Juventus), Mohamed Salah (EGY/Liverpool), Sadio Mane (SEN/Liverpool), Kylian Mbappe (FRA/PSG), Sergio Aguero (ARG/Manchester City), Dusan Tadic (SER/Ajax), Robert Lewandowski (POL/Bayern Munich), Roberto Firmino (BRA/Liverpool), Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (GAB/Arsenal), Karim Benzema (FRA/Real Madrid), Son Heung-min (KOR/Tottenham), Antoine Griezmann (FRA/Barcelona), Raheem Sterling (ENG/Manchester City), Joao Félix (POR/Atletico Madrid)

Women:

Goalkeepers: Sari van Veenendal (NED/Atletico Madrid), Sarah Bouhaddi (FRA/Lyon)

Defenders: Lucy Bronze (ENG/Lyon), Wendie Renard (FRA/Lyon), Nilla Fischer (SWE/Linkopings)

Midfielders: Megan Rapinoe (USA/Reign FC), Amandine Henry (FRA/Lyon), Dzsenifer Marozsan (GER/Lyon), Rose Lavelle (USA/Washington Spirit)

Forwards: Alex Morgan (USA/Orlando Pride), Ada Hegerberg (NOR/Lyon), Vivianne Miedema (NED/Arsenal), Lieke Martens (NED/Barcelona), Sam Kerr (AUS/Chelsea), Ellen White (ENG/Manchester City), Marta (BRA/Orlando Pride), Pernille Harder (DEN/Wolfsburg), Kosovare Asllani (SWE/CD Tacon), Sofia Jakobsson (SWE/CD Tacon), Tobin Heath (USA/Portland Thorns)

