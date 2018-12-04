Ballon d’Or 2018: DJ Martin Solveig issues apology for ‘twerk’ comment on Ada Hegerberg

French DJ Martin Solveig on Tuesday issued an apology after his “twerk” question towards Norwegian footballer Ada Hegerberg at the Ballon d’Or awards presentation ceremony sparked a sexism row. Hegerberg, 23, who plays as striker for Division 1 Féminine club Olympique Lyonnais, became the first woman footballer to win the Ballon d’Or award on Monday night in Paris. After bagging the title, Hegerberg gave an emotional speech on the rise of women in sports.

But her big moment was overshadowed by Solveig who asked her “Do you know how to twerk?” In her response, Hegerberg simply answered “No” and started walking back down the stage.

Imagine winning the first EVER women’s Ballon d’Or. Then giving an unbelievable speech about how big this is for women’s football. Then asking little girls to believe in themselves. THEN being asked to twerk. Fuck off dude. pic.twitter.com/MkbL5KZalD — Frances Silva (@fasilva11) December 3, 2018

With Solveig’s remarks stirring a massive debate on the social media and drawing criticisms from all over the world, the musician issued an apology on his official Twitter account and said he meant it as a joke. In a video posted on Twitter, Solveig said: “I am a little bit amazed about what I am reading on the internet. I did not want to offend anyone. This comes from distortion of my English level and my English culture level which is not enough. I did not mean to offend anyone, and I did not know this would be considered such an offense, especially if you consider the sequence in total, when we ended up dancing on Frank Sinatra, Ada and myself. This was a joke, probably a bad one. And I want to apologise to the ones I may have offended. Sorry about that.”

Sincere apologies to the one I may have offended. My point was : I don’t invite women to twerk but dance on a Sinatra song. Watch the full sequence People who have followed me for 20 years know how respectful I am especially with women pic.twitter.com/pnZX8qvl4R — Martin Solveig (@martinsolveig) 3 December 2018

He further posted an image of himself with Ada after the ceremony and wrote that he has personally apologised to the footballer.

“I explained to @AdaStolsmo the buzz and she told me she understood it was a joke. Nevertheless my apologies to anyone who may have been offended. Most importantly congratulations to Ada,” he wrote.

I explained to @AdaStolsmo the buzz and she told me she understood it was a joke. Nevertheless my apologies to anyone who may have been offended. Most importantly congratulations to Ada pic.twitter.com/DATdg0TfQk — Martin Solveig (@martinsolveig) 3 December 2018

A reporter from news agency AP, John Leicester also shared a small video interview with Hegerberg, in which the forward said she was was not upset over Solveig’s remarks. “No, I wasn’t upset. He came to me after the ceremony and he apologised, but I didn’t take it bad at all. I got to dance a bit, and I got the Ballon d’Or, so nothing else was in my mind. It was nothing special,” she said.

Ballon d’Or winner @AdaStolsmo says she wasn’t upset when French DJ Martin Solveig asked her if she could twerk at the award ceremony in Paris. Apologies for my framing at the beginning pic.twitter.com/LFzEoCccRo — John Leicester (@johnleicester) 3 December 2018

Luka Modric won the Men’s Ballon d’Or award on the same night, ending the decade long dominance of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.